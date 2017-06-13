Girl’s dad admitted killing her and hiding body, Nevada police say

Jason Quate admitted to killing his 6-year-old daughter and helping hide the body when he was interviewed by detectives, according to a Las Vegas police report obtained by the News-Democrat.

The body of the girl, Alysha Quate, was found last week in an abandoned garage in Centreville. Belleville Police have said they suspect she was killed in 2013 in a Belleville home.

“When questioned in regards to his involvement in the murder of (Alysha), Jason admitted to committing the crime and participated in the concealment of her death,” Las Vegas Detective J. Heredia wrote in the report.

In the report, investigators detailed their interview with Quate after searching his Las Veags apartment and finding his two surviving daughters the morning of June 6. Police stated the girls were pale, with scars on their faces, arms, legs, torsos and heads.

One girl was missing a patch of hair on her head from a wound that was treated by Quate with only penicillin and had difficulty walking, officers wrote.

The 34-year-old father also told investigators that the surviving daughters’ scars came from punishments he gave them such as whipping the girls with extensions cords and belts on their buttocks.

Quate told investigators that sometimes the girls moved, causing him to whip their backs.

The girls were found pant-less on separate mattresses in the apartment — one sleeping next to Quate — when officers searched the home, investigators wrote.

The girls were taken to the Southern Nevada Children’s Assessment Center for forensic interviewing.

“(The child) also stated that she does not know her mother, and only knows what her mother looks like through family photos her father has shown her,” Heredia wrote in the report in regards to that interview.

One girl referred to Quate as her father and to Elizabeth Quate as her “other parent” instead of as her mother, the detective wrote. The girls told interviewers she did not live with them and only visited the girls during the day.

A doctor examined one of the girls and reported finding physical signs of sexual abuse.

The forensic interviewers also had the girls draw pictures during the interview — one of the drawings had a note that suggested a sexual relationship between Quate and his daughter. “I love my sexy ass dada soooooooo very much in the entire universe I miss u soo much,” the girl wrote in the note, with each “o” drawn as a heart.

Jason Quate denied “any and all” allegations of sexual abuse when asked by investigators. At that time, he requested an attorney and the interview was stopped.

He remained in custody Tuesday in Las Vegas without bail.

Jason Quate and Elizabeth Quate were charged Friday in St. Clair County with concealing a homicidal death. Alysha’s decomposed body was found June 6 in a Centreville garage.

Police say Alysha Quate died in a home on Lebanon Avenue in Belleville before her body was hidden in Centreville.

Alysha’s autopsy was Friday morning in St. Louis, but the results were inconclusive. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said further tests need to be done because the child’s body was so badly decomposed.

Concealment of a homicidal death is a class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The case began when Elizabeth Quate went to a Las Vegas women’s shelter June 5 and told authorities her husband had been prostituting her. She told Las Vegas police they could find the body of her 6-year-old daughter in a detached garage in Centreville. Police found the girl’s body in the garage the morning of June 6.

Since then, police in Illinois and Nevada have been working to piece together what happened.