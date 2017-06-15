Scalise shooting sparks security, safety concerns in D.C. and at home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:29 Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant Pause 0:49 Macy's new Backstage outlet store in St. Clare Square 2:31 Illinois Gov. Rauner pulls lawmakers back to Springfield for 5 percent tax hike 2:44 Glen Carbon Heritage Museum timeline sends you on a trip to the past 0:16 Fire at vacant house in Washington Park 1:05 Neighbor talks about congressional shooter Hodgkinson 3:42 Blues PA announcer Tom Calhoun knew congressional shooter from school 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 2:44 Sheriff Rick Watson explains why congressional shooter wasn't arrested in March 1:19 Target practice? Neighbor in March called cops on Congress shooter Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Witness Noah Nathan captured gunshots in a video, while in a dog park next to the park where Republican members of Congress were practicing for the congressional baseball game. Several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise. Facebook/Noah Nathan via Storyful

Witness Noah Nathan captured gunshots in a video, while in a dog park next to the park where Republican members of Congress were practicing for the congressional baseball game. Several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise. Facebook/Noah Nathan via Storyful