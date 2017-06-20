Dad of Belleville girl found dead in garage appears before Las Vegas judge

A Las Vegas judge on Tuesday scheduled a July 26 hearing to determine whether Jason Quate will stand trial on 33 child sex abuse charges.

The 34-year-old’s public defender, Katrina Ross, has confirmed Quate intends to plead not guilty to at least two of the almost 40 charges he faces in connection to his alleged mistreatment of his wife and two daughters in Las Vegas, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The former Belleville resident is due back in Las Vegas court Thursday on additional charges and remained jailed Tuesday without bail.

The case began when Quate’s wife, Elizabeth Quate, went to a Las Vegas women’s shelter June 5 and told authorities her husband had been prostituting her. She told Las Vegas police they could find the body of her 6-year-old daughter, Alysha Quate, in a detached garage in Centreville. Local police found the girl’s body in the garage the morning of June 6.

Police raided the Quates’ Las Vegas apartment June 6 and found his two surviving daughters — 11 and 13 — pantsless, laying on separate mattresses and showing signs of severe abuse and neglect, according to police reports.

The surviving girls were taken to the Southern Nevada Children’s Assessment Center for forensic interviewing. Investigators reported they discovered reason to believe Jason Quate had sexually abused the two, as well.

Jason Quate has been charged with five counts of sexual assault against a child younger than 14, 21 counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, one count of committing open or gross lewdness with a child younger than 18, and six counts of child abuse and neglect, two alleging severe mental or bodily harm. In addition, police charged him with sex-trafficking of an adult, accepting and receiving the earnings of a prostitute and possessing child pornography.

The AP reported that if Quate is convicted of the five child-sexual-assault counts and 21 lewdness-with-a-minor counts, he could be sentenced to 385 years to life in Nevada state prison.

In Illinois, Jason Quate and Elizabeth Quate were both charged June 9 with concealing Alysha’s homicidal death.

Alysha was about 4 years old when this photo was taken. Provided

Shortly after the child’s body was found, Elizabeth Quate was taken into custody in Las Vegas on a fugitive warrant from an unrelated forgery case out of St. Clair County.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing Elizabeth Quate’s extradition to Illinois. Sgt. Ken Herbert said Tuesday that while he couldn’t release more information about her extradition to Illinois for security purposes, he did say the department uses an extradition company for this process.

“It’s not a straight shot. They do have a deadline to pick her up by, but once they pick her up, it could take a day to get here or six days,” Herbert said. “Once they pick her up, they are acting on behalf of our agency.”

Herbert said Jason Quate’s case is different because he is facing charges in both jurisdictions.

“So how that works is, Las Vegas will contact me saying he is clear to be picked up, that’s when the 30 days start. ... It could be a while before they’re ready for us to pick him up,” he said.

Alysha Quate died in a home on Lebanon Avenue in Belleville before her body was hidden in Centreville, police say.

Her autopsy earlier this month in St. Louis was inconclusive. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said further tests need to be conducted because the child’s body was so badly decomposed.

Concealment of a homicidal death is a class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.