Timeline: Events leading up to final minutes of Anthony Lamar Smith’s life

Here are the events leading up to and after the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith by then-police officer Jason Stockley, according to the verdict by Judge Timothy J. Wilson. The judge’s not-guilty verdict on the charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action was released on Friday morning.

Dec. 20, 2011:

▪ Anthony Smith drove a silver Buick into a parking space at Church’s Fried Chicken with Kirkwin Taylor. He left the engine running and windshield wipers going.

▪ Taylor went to the back of the restaurant and urinated. Smith went back and forth from the restaurant to the vehicle, reaching into the vehicle, but not holding a bag of food.

▪ A marked police vehicle approached, and Smith ran into the car. and Officers Stockley and Brian Bianchi approached the car.

▪ Smith drove the Buick backward into the police vehicle, pulled forward, and drove backward to strike it again. The collisions were enough to slam shut the police car’s driver-side door and to force the vehicle into another car, which “could be seen to rock back and forth on the surveillance video.”

▪ Stockley had his gun drawn.

▪ Smith drove away, striking Stockley’s hand.

▪ Bianchi swung his gun at the driver’s door, breaking the window. Stockley testified that he saw a gun on the passenger front seat as the Buick left, and that Bianchi yelled “gun” when Bianchi broke the window.

▪ Stockley fired his gun at the Buick. The verdict does not specify if or where the shots struck.

▪ Stockley and Bianchi got in the police vehicle and began to chase Smith’s Buick.

▪ Smith reached speeds of 87 mph on wet roads. “The police pursuit was in response to Smith’s perilous conduct,” the verdict read, and lasted about 3 minutes.

▪ Smith drove into oncoming traffic. The Buick’s airbags deployed. The police vehicle, driven by Bianchi, bumped the rear of the Buick.

▪ “It is apparent from the dash cam video recording, which includes audio from inside the police vehicle, that this pursuit was a stressful event,” the verdict read, citing Bianchi’s difficulty in following the Buick, that the police vehicle hit a sign and a tree during the pursuit, and had to back up to continue the pursuit.

▪ A little after 2 minutes into the pursuit, Stockley said, “we’re killing this (expletive), don’t you know.”

▪ The Buick stopped next to and perpendicular to the curb; the police SUV stopped parallel to the curb with the front next to the rear of the Buick.

▪ A witness, Antonio French, sees the two officers approach the car.

▪ Bianchi runs to the driver’s side of the Buick and leans to the driver’s window.

▪ Stockley approaches and bends over at the driver’s window.

▪ The SUV’s dash cam video shows just above the Buick, “it cannot be seen what is occurring inside the car.”

▪ The judge said “It appears that Stockley is wrestling with something or someone at the window.”

▪ Stockley appears to remove his gun from the holster, and Bianchi “suddenly backs up.”

▪ French hears one officer shout, “open the (expletive) door, open the (expletive) door.”

▪ Stockley fires into the vehicle. The dash cam does not show where Stockley’s gun is when it is fired in relation to Smith.

▪ French begins taking video with his cellphone. He could not see inside the car.

▪ Another witness, Monte Jodeh, testified about the crash, that officers were at the driver’s door, that the officers became “startled” and he heard four or five shots.

▪ Police Officer Elijah Simpson arrived and saw Shockley and Bianchi with guns drawn; he did not see or hear the gunshots. He heard Stockley order the driver to show his hands.

▪ Police officer John Baumgartner arrived several minutes after the shooting. He was told to recover the gun from the Buick. He said a bag of narcotics, later determined to be heroin, was recovered.

May 30, 2012:

▪ Stockley is interviewed by the FBI.

Aug. 8, 2016:

▪ Stockley is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree murder.

Sept. 15, 2017:

▪ Stockley is found not guilty of criminal charges.