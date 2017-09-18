Fourth day of protests follow Stockley verdict

More Videos 1:49 Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem Pause 2:41 Understanding how the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 0:47 Casino Queen closed after men armed with rifles storm casino, rob cashier 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 0:32 Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 1:11 Police investigate after body found in East St. Louis apartment 2:55 Mascoutah soccer kicks it into high gear in 2017 1:12 Peaceful protest of Stockley verdict continues Sunday in St. Louis 1:04 Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Edited by Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Edited by Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com