Stockley protest recap: 19 arrested, dozens of businesses on Delmar Loop damaged

More Videos 0:47 Casino Queen closed after men armed with rifles storm casino, rob cashier Pause 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:32 Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 1:05 Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent 0:20 Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest is aided by bystander 0:25 Protester confronts police officer in riot gear during Delmar Loop protest 2:33 Chester mom suspects Larry Hall in killing of her daughter, Paulette Webster. 1:08 Here's how local homes sinking into mines changed state law Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Police warned protesters to disperse or risk being arrested or targeted with chemical munitions. Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Police warned protesters to disperse or risk being arrested or targeted with chemical munitions. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Police warned protesters to disperse or risk being arrested or targeted with chemical munitions. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com