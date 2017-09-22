ACLU suing St. Louis, says police action during protests was unconstitutional

More Videos 1:01 Virtual tour: Wonders of Wildlife Museum opens Pause 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:23 How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old? 0:53 Ben Carson returns control of housing authority to East St. Louis 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 1:10 Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 1:38 "It's nature, and then it's urban" 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Edited by Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

