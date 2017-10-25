Metro-East News

Here’s when Belleville’s Kmart will close

By Cara Anthony

October 25, 2017 10:47 AM

Time is running out if you want to shop at Belleville’s Kmart.

The store, at 7230 Westfield Plaza, will close in mid-November, the company has confirmed.

In August, Kmart announced plans to close 28 stores by the end of 2017.

Belleville’s Kmart isn’t the first location shutdown in the metro-east.

Kmart stores in Granite City and Alton closed in the spring of this year, part of the company’s shuttering of 150 stores.

Kmart stores will remain in Springfield and the following Missouri locations: Florissant, St. Louis and Crystal City.

What will happen after the store closes?

A new 24-hour Walmart Supercenter is planned for a site at the intersection of South 74th Street and Illinois 15, near the Kmart location.

Construction on the 195,000-square-foot store is expected to begin in 2018, and the store might be open in 2019.

