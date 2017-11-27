Memorial planned at Staunton High School for sisters killed in I-55 crash

More Videos 1:31 Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win Pause 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 1:06 Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 0:59 The Great Train Show runs in Collinsville during Thanksgiving weekend 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 1:46 Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 1:57 New technology is available at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital 3:26 Belleville woman gives emotional appeal to save home from demolition 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 0:32 Protesters damage police car in St. Louis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed Staunton school officials talk about the tragedy, and how they are helping students and community heal after the death of two of their own. Staunton school officials talk about the tragedy, and how they are helping students and community heal after the death of two of their own. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Staunton school officials talk about the tragedy, and how they are helping students and community heal after the death of two of their own. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com