Jason and Christina Keck of Swansea, IL, own Peace by Piece Co., a women’s clothing and jewelry store in downtown Belleville, IL, near St. Louis, MO, in Southern Illinois. dholtmann@bnd.com
Jason and Christina Keck of Swansea, IL, own Peace by Piece Co., a women’s clothing and jewelry store in downtown Belleville, IL, near St. Louis, MO, in Southern Illinois. dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

After nearly a decade downtown, this Belleville shop is moving to Swansea

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

March 07, 2018 03:34 PM

After nearly a decade on West Main Street, the retail store and gift shop Peace by Piece will relocate from Belleville to Swansea later this year.

Owners Jason and Christina Keck, said the store will move into a former mattress store, located at 2427 N. Illinois St., sometime between May and mid-June.

Until then, it's business as usual at 132 W. Main St. The store is still stocked with American-made products and brands from around the country.

Moving to Swansea will make the couple's commute to work even shorter because they live in the growing village.

That's one of the reasons why they decided to move. Working and living in the same community was a longtime dream.

They've purchased the building formerly occupied by Sleep Center Furniture.

"We needed a little more space," Jason said Wednesday. "We needed a lot more visibility."

Peace by Piece Co. at 132 W. Main St. in Belleville received the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Award.
Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

The couple said the flow of traffic decreased downtown when St. Louis Bread Co. relocated in 2016. Traffic dwindled even more, the couple said, when St. Elizabeth's Hospital moved from Belleville to O'Fallon late last year.

"We received a lot of business from that hospital," Christina Keck said. "We had doctors, we had nurses, we had people visiting patients there.

"To lose that number of people, has definitely impacted our business."

Customers will have free parking at the new location, along with more room to shop. One side of the new space — about 1,200 square feet — will be available for lease.

Want to know more about the store's future plans? For more information, contact the store at 618-233-1519.

