Belleville police search for armed robbery suspect

Belleville police were investigating a reported armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Belleville.
A witness told police about a lone suspect, described as a black male with a thin build, about 6 feet tall and 20-30 years old, according to a news release from the Belleville Police Department. He was wearing a blue jacket with a white stripe running down the arm, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a white cloth covering his face. He showed a black handgun.
An employee at Family Dollar, at 610 N. 89th St., told police she had been cleaning the front of the store just before 8 p.m. Sunday when the suspect came into the store and pointed a gun at her, according to the release. She tried to run, but the man dragged her back to the front registers. He demanded she open the store register, and the employee complied.
The suspect then fled on foot with money from the register, according to the release.
The employee was treated and released by emergency medical responders at the store. This Family Dollar location was also robbed in May 2017 and October 2016.
Anyone with information can call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
