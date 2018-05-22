MidAmerica named best airport in the state by IDOT

MidAmerica Airport has been named the airport of the year in the category for airports that see more than 10,000 passenger boardings annually.
The Illinois Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics chose MidAmerica for the distinction, citing cooperation and coordination, safety, service to the local community and general maintenance as reasons for awarding the airport first place.
The award has been given out annually for more than 30 years, according to IDOT spokesman Guy Tridgell.
“My staff and I are extremely proud to be selected as airport of the year,” airport Director Tim Cantwell said in a news release Tuesday.
Kenneth W. Martin, deputy director of the Division of Aeronautics, and St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern congratulated Cantwell and his staff.
“Receiving this honor is a salute to all their hard work and a testament to the fact that they continue to deliver an award-winning experience," Kern said in a prepared statement.
MidAmerica Airport's passenger airline, Allegiant, offers service to nine vacation destinations including: Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas; Myrtle Beach; Orlando/Sanford, Florida; and Tampa/St. Pete, Florida and Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona.
The department will present the award at the annual Illinois Aviation Conference on Thursday.
Last year's winner was the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, formerly the Williamson County Regional Airport, in Marion, the IDOT spokesman said.
Comments