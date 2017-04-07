Highland first-responders honored at capital for rescue of baby

Highland first-responders who helped rescue an infant from the frigid waters of Silver Lake on March 16 were honored on Thursday, April 6 by the Illinois General Assembly.
Rep. Charlie Meier, with Sen. Kyle McCarter at his side, read a resolution of recognition and appreciation on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives in Springfield honoring the heroic actions taken by Highland Fire-EMS paramedics Todd Zobrist and Ty Barr and Highland police officers Sgt. Aric Steinbeck, Shawn Bland, Heather Kunz and Chris Clewis.
Zobrist and Barr had already worked nearly a 24-hour shift when they responded to an emergency call around 5:30 a.m. on March 16 at Silver Lake, where an SUV was partially submerged.
When Zobrist and Barr arrived, they could still see the headlights from the SUV beaming through the cold water in the predawn darkness. They knew they must act fast, knowing that firefighters with a boat and special diving gear were stuck at a railroad crossing.
Zobrist swam 75 feet in life-threatening, 46-degree water, where he found an infant boy floating inside the SUV. The baby was not breathing, so Zobrist performed CPR on the baby while on the roof of the SUV, and the baby began to breathe on his own.
After about seven minutes after Zobrist and Barr arrived on the scene, Zobrist dove back into the water, swimming back to shore with the baby in tow.
Officer Bland assisted paramedics to get the baby and the now hypothermic Zobrist, into the ambulance to be rushed to the hospital, and Kunz provided resuscitation efforts and warmed to the baby in the ambulance. Clewis drove the ambulance to the hospital so that Barr could care for the baby and Zobrist. Steinbeck kept the emergency scene under control and handled important communications while the others were occupied.
Prior to the reading in the House, the group met Gov. Bruce Rauner while Rep. Meier shared the story of their heroic rescue.
Police say it was the baby’s mother, Cristy Campbell, 32, of Glen Carbon who drove the blue-gray Nissan Armada, with the baby inside, off Illinois 143 and into Silver Lake. Campbell’s body was pulled from the lake later that afternoon.
Campbell’s home at 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon was ablaze that morning, and Campbell’s husband, Justin Campbell, was later found dead inside. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
Campbell’s six other children were home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury. All six were placed with relatives, according to authorities. At last report, the baby was reportedly doing well. The paternal grandparents, Henry and Nancy Campbell of Glen Carbon, have filed a petition in Circuit Court in Madison County seeking guardianship of all the children.
