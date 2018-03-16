Highland eliminates assistant city manager post, HR director resigns

Two women who held key administrative positions with the city of Highland are no longer working in city hall.
Highland City Manager Mark Latham said human resources director Lisa Schoeck turned in her resignation on March 13. That same day, assistant city manager Lisa Peck was informed that the city had “decided to eliminate” her position, Latham said.
It was unclear how, or even if, the two personnel moves were connected. Latham had no comment.
Neither Peck or Schoeck could be reached for comment.
Peck had served as Highland assistant city manager since October 2014. Her annual salary was $82,451.
Peck, a Highland native, had joined the city staff in early 2014 as economic development and marketing coordinator. In her first year, Peck received two promotions. First, Peck was promoted to the city’s community and economic development director within the Building and Zoning Department. She was then promoted to assistant city manager.
Before taking the job with the city, Peck had previously worked for Madison County Community Development and as manager of economic development in University City, Missouri
Prior to Peck’s appointment, the city had no such position.
Latham, who signed a new four-year contract last May, said he would be assuming duties that had been assigned to Peck, including overseeing the Building and Zoning Department.
The department is down to one full-time building inspector and one person who works on a part-time, contract basis after a longtime inspector was charged March 7 with official misconduct and making a false police report. Police allege Sharon Walter, 59, made a false report of a theft to the police department in reference to a city contractor.
The city is advertising for two full-time building inspectors, as well as a new Building and Zoning director, as it looks to implement a program to inspect rental properties.
Meanwhile, the city will also be searching for a new human resources director. Schoeck's letter of resignation is not effective until April 30, the end of the city's fiscal year. However, Latham said Schoeck, who had been with the city for 10 years, will be on paid administrative leave until then.
“We wish her well in her future endeavors,” Latham said.
Latham said the city will look to fill the HR post quickly, as there are four union contracts coming up for renewal this year.
Comments