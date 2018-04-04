Chamber award highlights new chapter of healthcare in O'Fallon with St. E's

The O'Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Overall Business Award is another feather in the cap of HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, which after 142 years at its Belleville campus, underwent a major transition opening a new $300 million campus in O'Fallon last year.
"We are very proud to have received the award from the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce. The city of O’Fallon and surrounding communities have been welcoming and supportive of St. Elizabeth’s for many years, and especially recently with the opening of the new hospital,” said Sue Holloway, director of construction management for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
The O'Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce selected the hospital as one of the recipients for it's 42nd Annual Salute to Business Awards.
The new chapter unfolded as the replacement facility opened at 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, and the Belleville campuspowered down after over a century of helping and healing metro-east residents under its belt.
Only seven miles away from the former St. E's home, the new facility offers 144 private patient rooms, an emergency department, computerized integrated state-of-the-art operating rooms, an advanced intensive care unit and inpatient rehabilitation. Additional inpatient and outpatient services at the new facility include cancer care, modern birthing suites, award-winning modern heart care, telehealth consultations featuring accredited stroke care, and more.
The new hospital represented the next step in fulfilling St. Elizabeth’s health care mission through advanced technologies, professional, skilled and compassionate caregivers, and the highest level of quality service.
“For the colleagues and leaders at St. Elizabeth’s, the opening of the new facility in O’Fallon was a continuation of the caring, mission-driven services they have been providing to the region,” said interim president and CEO Patti Fischer. “It’s the people that bring our core values of respect, care, competence and joy to life within the walls of our hospital, and that’s what’s makes our ministry strong."
Along with the services provided, St. Elizabeth’s impact on the local economy serves to improve and grow the region, overall.
"By offering high-quality, easily accessible care at the proposed St. Elizabeth’s Campus, we will keep those high-paying health care jobs in Illinois and help improve the quality of life for the residents of the entire metro-east region," O'Fallon Mayor Herb Roach wrote in a column last November.
According to the Illinois Hospital Associations recent Economic Impact Report, for every dollar hospitals spend, an additional $1.41 is generated in spending in state and local economies, plus for every hospital job in Illinois, nearly 1.5 jobs are created in other sectors.
“For our construction project, St. Elizabeth’s wanted to draw from the community it serves to construct the new hospital. The hospital asked the Alberici-Holland team to achieve as much participation as possible from local subcontractors and labor,” Holloway added.
"On Green Mount Road, as expected, last year’s opening of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital has been the catalyst for growth. Next door to the medical campus, Sugarfire Smoke House BBQ is nearing completion and should be opening soon," Roach wrote in a column last month. "South of Dewey’s Pizza, which opened up last fall, construction on the Mariott Towne Place Suites continues. This new hotel should be open this coming fall.
Roach went on, "While progress is not yet visible, the opening of the hospital also brought forth a lot of new interest in some of the undeveloped land around Exit 16 and on Central Park. We hope that we will be able to share more good news about this corridor in the near future."
In addition, the hospital sits on 120 acres to allow for much more future growth to address the ever-changing health care needs of the community for decades to come.
“St. Elizabeth’s and the Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) continues to work for the best use of resources to serve the health care needs of today and for the future. Our location near I-64 affords us the opportunity to discern what those future needs will be and continue to grow our campus to meet them. We are dedicated to the Southwestern Illinois region for decades to come and are proud to serve the many surrounding communities,” Holloway noted.
Comments