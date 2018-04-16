Chamber, Progress salute local businesses at annual awards ceremony

O'Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce 42nd Annual Salute to Business Award winners on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at the Regency Conference Center in O'Fallon. From left, Dede Strano, of Strano & Associates Real Estate, Community Service Award; Brea Nungesser Bidwell, of Roy-el BBQ and Catering Inc., Spirit of the Chamber Award; Renee' LaBruyere, Ambassador Impact Award; Sheri Welch, Amassador of the Year Award; Patti Fischer, of HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Overall Business Award; Dean Oelze, of McKendree MetroRecPlex, Economic Impact Award; and, Reverend Jim Deiters, of St. Clare's Roman Catholic Church, Heritage Award. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com