Charges filed against man believed to have taken teen stepdaughter, baby

Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old man who police say took his 13-year-old stepdaughter and her 19-day-old son.
Christopher M. Derleth is charged with aggravated kidnapping and child abduction for allegedly taking his stepdaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Derleth, and her son, Christopher Ray Derleth, over the weekend.
The charges were announced Monday by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons and Sheriff John Lakin.
Charges allow local police to issue a nationwide arrest warrant for Derleth, Gibbons said.
Gibbons added there was a previous “no contact order” against Christopher M. Derleth regarding Katherine out of Bond County.
Lakin said law enforcement believe the three people are in West Virginia.
“We have two people somewhere in the United States ... in need of medical attention,” Lakin said. “A 19-day-old child needs medical care a 13-year-old isn’t prepared to deliver.”
Katherine Elizabeth Derleth and her son, Christopher Ray Derleth, were last seen by guardians on Saturday night near Edwardsville. When the two were not seen Sunday morning at the guardians’ home, the guardians notified police.
According to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, the children and Christopher M. Derleth were believed to be traveling in a green 1997 Mercury Villager minivan with Illinois license plates E833210 and possibly headed to West Virginia.
Deputies on Monday noted that Derleth “is an avid camper” and that he and the children “may be at a rural campground or low-end hotel/motel.”
Katherine is described as 4-foot-8 and 95 pounds, brown hair and eyes and has three birthmarks on her right knee. Christopher Ray Derleth has dark hair and eyes, is 21 inches long and weighs 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Christopher M. Derleth is described as 6-foot-1, 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
