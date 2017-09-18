8-year-old Cahokia football players take a knee for national anthem

More Videos 1:49 Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem Pause 2:55 Mascoutah soccer kicks it into high gear in 2017 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 2:41 Understanding how the brain responds to methamphetamine 1:08 How can you avoid the standstill traffic on the Poplar Street Bridge? 0:32 Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem Members of the Junior Comanches youth football team turned their back on the American flag and knelt during the playing of the National Anthem prior to a game on Sept. 17. Members of the Junior Comanches youth football team turned their back on the American flag and knelt during the playing of the National Anthem prior to a game on Sept. 17. Facebook via Latia Cole-Gooden

