Malcolm Hill’s college career comes to an end

Malcolm Hill’s college basketball career came to an end Wednesday night when the Fighting Illini lost 68-58 to the UCF Knights in the quarterfinals of the NIT.
Hill, who was a standout basketball player for the Belleville East Lancers, tried to lead Illinois on a frenetic comeback late in the second half, scoring 13 of his 29 points with less than five minutes to play, but that comeback ultimately came up short.
The loss was the final game in the orange and blue for Hill, who became the school’s third all-time leading scorer in Monday’s win over Boise State.
Hill finishes his career with 1,846 points and 647 rebounds. Only Hill and Deon Thomas have 1,800 or more points and 600 or more rebounds in school history.
Hill, twice an All-Big Ten second team selection, helped Illinois win four straight Braggin’ Rights games over the Missouri Tigers. He joins Brian Cook, Dee Brown, James Augustine, Sean Harrington, Luther Head, Roger Powell, and Kendall Gill, among others, who went 4-0 against the rival Tigers.
Hill’s final game also drew reaction on Twitter:
Third all-time in points in @IlliniMBB history. ✔️— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 23, 2017
Second Team All-B1G. ✔️
Fantastic career, @Malcolmillini21. ✔️ https://t.co/NGzrWZmWMI
That's the end of Malcolm Hill's career. He's had a great individual career. Class act. First interviewed him in 2011.— Brad Sturdy (@Sturdy32) March 23, 2017
Malcolm Hill finishes his #illini career with 1,846 points, 3rd in school history.— Jeremy Werner (@JWernerScout) March 23, 2017
Tracy Abrams finishes his career with 1,191 points, 33rd
Malcolm Hill: The most unappreciated player in college basketball.#WeWillWin #Illini— THE FIGHTING ILLINI (@ILLINIBASKETBA3) March 23, 2017
Thank You,
Aarman Sethi pic.twitter.com/aFjusqNtsv
Long live Malcolm Hill @IllinoisLoyalty pic.twitter.com/CkjevsS8AJ— Heavy Metal Krist (@ArrowZeppelin) March 23, 2017
By the numbers
These are Malcolm Hill’s career stats as a Fighting Illini:
- Points - 1,846
- Rebounds - 647
- Assists - 281
- Steals - 122
- 3-pointer percentage - 35.1%
- Free throw percentage - 79.5%
- Field goal percentage - 43.3%
At a glance
These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:
Years
Player
Points
1991-1994
Deon Thomas
2,129
1994-1997
Kiwane Garris
1,948
2013-2017
Malcolm Hill
1,846
2003-2006
Dee Brown
1,812
1999-2003
Brian Cook
1,748
1998-2002
Cory Bradford
1,735
2008-2011
Demetri McCamey
1,718
1978-1981
Eddie Johnson
1,692
2010-2013
Brandon Paul
1,654
1978-1981
Mark Smith
1,653
1989-1993
Andy Kaufmann
1,533
