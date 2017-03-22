College Sports

March 22, 2017 8:44 PM

Malcolm Hill’s college career comes to an end

News-Democrat

Malcolm Hill’s college basketball career came to an end Wednesday night when the Fighting Illini lost 68-58 to the UCF Knights in the quarterfinals of the NIT.

Hill, who was a standout basketball player for the Belleville East Lancers, tried to lead Illinois on a frenetic comeback late in the second half, scoring 13 of his 29 points with less than five minutes to play, but that comeback ultimately came up short.

The loss was the final game in the orange and blue for Hill, who became the school’s third all-time leading scorer in Monday’s win over Boise State.

Hill finishes his career with 1,846 points and 647 rebounds. Only Hill and Deon Thomas have 1,800 or more points and 600 or more rebounds in school history.

Hill, twice an All-Big Ten second team selection, helped Illinois win four straight Braggin’ Rights games over the Missouri Tigers. He joins Brian Cook, Dee Brown, James Augustine, Sean Harrington, Luther Head, Roger Powell, and Kendall Gill, among others, who went 4-0 against the rival Tigers.

Hill’s final game also drew reaction on Twitter:

By the numbers

These are Malcolm Hill’s career stats as a Fighting Illini:

  • Points - 1,846
  • Rebounds - 647
  • Assists - 281
  • Steals - 122
  • 3-pointer percentage - 35.1%
  • Free throw percentage - 79.5%
  • Field goal percentage - 43.3%

At a glance

These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:

Years

Player

Points

1991-1994

Deon Thomas

2,129

1994-1997

Kiwane Garris

1,948

2013-2017

Malcolm Hill

1,846

2003-2006

Dee Brown

1,812

1999-2003

Brian Cook

1,748

1998-2002

Cory Bradford

1,735

2008-2011

Demetri McCamey

1,718

1978-1981

Eddie Johnson

1,692

2010-2013

Brandon Paul

1,654

1978-1981

Mark Smith

1,653

1989-1993

Andy Kaufmann

1,533

