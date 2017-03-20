College Sports

March 20, 2017 10:02 PM

Malcolm Hill passes Dee Brown on Illinois all-time scoring list

News-Democrat

Malcolm Hill is now the third-greatest scorer the Fighting Illini have ever had.

Hill, a Belleville East graduate, passed former national player of the year Dee Brown on the school’s all-time scoring list when he hit a three-pointer with 7:45 left in the second half during a 71-56 win over Boise State in the second round of the NIT.

Hill now has 1,817 career points.

Hill joined the 1,500 point club on Dec. 27 during Illinois’ 84-59 loss to Maryland. He moved into the top five on the all-time list during a blowout win over Nebraska on Feb. 26. He passed Brian Cook for fourth on the list when Illinois defeated Michigan State on March 1.

Hill is also one of just two Illini basketball players to ever have at least 1,800 points and 600 rebounds, joining Deon Thomas in that exclusive club. He reached the 1,800 point club in the Illini NIT win over Valparaiso.

Hill, a senior, was named to the All-Big Ten second team earlier this month and was named Big Ten player of the week in early December.

Hill will have a chance to continue climbing the all-time scoring list when the Illini take on *OPPONENT* in the NIT quarterfinals. Hill could have as many as three games remaining in his college career, should Illinois reach the NIT championship game on March 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

At a glance

These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:

Years

Player

Points

1991-1994

Deon Thomas

2,129

1994-1997

Kiwane Garris

1,948

2013-present

Malcolm Hill

1,817

2003-2006

Dee Brown

1,812

1999-2003

Brian Cook

1,748

1998-2002

Cory Bradford

1,735

2008-2011

Demetri McCamey

1,718

1978-1981

Eddie Johnson

1,692

2010-2013

Brandon Paul

1,654

1978-1981

Mark Smith

1,653

1989-1993

Andy Kaufmann

1,533

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

View more video

Sports Videos