Malcolm Hill passes Dee Brown on Illinois all-time scoring list

Malcolm Hill is now the third-greatest scorer the Fighting Illini have ever had.
Hill, a Belleville East graduate, passed former national player of the year Dee Brown on the school’s all-time scoring list when he hit a three-pointer with 7:45 left in the second half during a 71-56 win over Boise State in the second round of the NIT.
Hill now has 1,817 career points.
Hill joined the 1,500 point club on Dec. 27 during Illinois’ 84-59 loss to Maryland. He moved into the top five on the all-time list during a blowout win over Nebraska on Feb. 26. He passed Brian Cook for fourth on the list when Illinois defeated Michigan State on March 1.
Hill is also one of just two Illini basketball players to ever have at least 1,800 points and 600 rebounds, joining Deon Thomas in that exclusive club. He reached the 1,800 point club in the Illini NIT win over Valparaiso.
Hill, a senior, was named to the All-Big Ten second team earlier this month and was named Big Ten player of the week in early December.
Hill will have a chance to continue climbing the all-time scoring list when the Illini take on *OPPONENT* in the NIT quarterfinals. Hill could have as many as three games remaining in his college career, should Illinois reach the NIT championship game on March 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
At a glance
These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:
Years
Player
Points
1991-1994
Deon Thomas
2,129
1994-1997
Kiwane Garris
1,948
2013-present
Malcolm Hill
1,817
2003-2006
Dee Brown
1,812
1999-2003
Brian Cook
1,748
1998-2002
Cory Bradford
1,735
2008-2011
Demetri McCamey
1,718
1978-1981
Eddie Johnson
1,692
2010-2013
Brandon Paul
1,654
1978-1981
Mark Smith
1,653
1989-1993
Andy Kaufmann
1,533
