College Sports

March 14, 2017 8:38 PM

Malcolm Hill explodes into another exclusive club

Malcolm Hill used Illinois’ 82-57 win over Valparaiso in the first round of the NIT to join an exclusive club.

Hill’s 25 points helped him top 1,800 career points for the Fighting Illini, making him just the fourth men’s basketball player to reach that mark.

He now has 1,804 career points, putting him just nine away from passing former national player of the year Dee Brown on the all-time list.

Since Hill joined the 1,500 point club on Dec. 27, he’s passed some of the greatest names in Fighting Illini history, including Andy Kaufman, Eddie Johnson, Cory Bradford and Brian Cook.

Hill was also named to the All-Big Ten second-team at the end of the regular season.

Hill and the Illini will play either Utah or Boise State in the second round of the NIT at State Farm Center. The date and time have not yet been announced.

At a glance

These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:

Years

Player

Points

1991-1994

Deon Thomas

2,129

1994-1997

Kiwane Garris

1,948

2003-2006

Dee Brown

1,812

2013-present

Malcolm Hill

1,804

1999-2003

Brian Cook

1,748

1998-2002

Cory Bradford

1,735

2008-2011

Demetri McCamey

1,718

1978-1981

Eddie Johnson

1,692

2010-2013

Brandon Paul

1,654

1978-1981

Mark Smith

1,653

1989-1993

Andy Kaufmann

1,533

College Sports

