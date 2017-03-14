Malcolm Hill explodes into another exclusive club

Malcolm Hill used Illinois’ 82-57 win over Valparaiso in the first round of the NIT to join an exclusive club.
Hill’s 25 points helped him top 1,800 career points for the Fighting Illini, making him just the fourth men’s basketball player to reach that mark.
He now has 1,804 career points, putting him just nine away from passing former national player of the year Dee Brown on the all-time list.
Since Hill joined the 1,500 point club on Dec. 27, he’s passed some of the greatest names in Fighting Illini history, including Andy Kaufman, Eddie Johnson, Cory Bradford and Brian Cook.
Hill was also named to the All-Big Ten second-team at the end of the regular season.
Hill and the Illini will play either Utah or Boise State in the second round of the NIT at State Farm Center. The date and time have not yet been announced.
At a glance
These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:
Years
Player
Points
1991-1994
Deon Thomas
2,129
1994-1997
Kiwane Garris
1,948
2003-2006
Dee Brown
1,812
2013-present
Malcolm Hill
1,804
1999-2003
Brian Cook
1,748
1998-2002
Cory Bradford
1,735
2008-2011
Demetri McCamey
1,718
1978-1981
Eddie Johnson
1,692
2010-2013
Brandon Paul
1,654
1978-1981
Mark Smith
1,653
1989-1993
Andy Kaufmann
1,533
