Edwardsville’s Mark Smith is Illinois’ Mr. Basketball

Edwardsville senior guard Mark Smith on Tuesday was named Mr. Basketball in Illinois.
Smith, who led the Tigers (30-2) to the Class 4A super-sectional, is the first Mr. Basketball from the metro-east since East St. Louis’ Darius Miles won the award in 2000.
Smith averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.1 steals, and made 44 3-pointers.
The award was presented by the Chicago Tribune in conjunction with the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Rock Island’s Brea Beal was named Miss Basketball.
The players will be honored at the annual IBCA Banquet on May 6 at Redbird Arena in Normal. It’s the first year since 1999 that both winners are from outside the Chicago area. In 1999, Lincoln’s Brian Cook and Nokomis’ Molly McDowell won the awards. Cook played at Illinois.
Mr. and Miss Basketball are voted upon by coaches and media members in Illinois. All voters named their top three choice, with five points awarded for a first-place vote, three for a second-place vote and one for a third-place vote.
Smith finished with 251 points, outscoring Evanston senior Nojel Eastern (175 points) and Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin (136). Goodwin, who will play at Saint Louis University, had his season cut short by a shoulder injury that required surgery.
Smith received 41 first-place votes to 22 first-place votes for Eastern. Smith was named on 61 of the 139 ballots received by the Monday deadline.
Smith had committed to play baseball at Missouri, which recruited him as a pitcher. But Smith’s basketball career took off early in his senior season, and he withdrew his commitment to Missouri.
The 6-foot-4 Smith still is unsigned, although he is considering Illinois, Missouri, Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State, Kansas State and Butler.
Smith on Monday also won the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year award.
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
Comments