Online shopping vs. shopping in person. I actually like doing both, and here’s why

It’s one of many lessons learned during the COVID-19 hibernation.

I learned it is easy, convenient and simple to shop from home for essential and non-essential items, including mens’ clothes.

Snacks, too.

Sports memorabilia, also.

Just click here or there. Have a credit card handy or on file. A package is on my doorstep in a day or two.

I’m not sure why anyone is surprised when shopping malls and retail stores are not filled with shoppers because online shopping is so popular.

Pre-COVID, I didn’t shop much online.

I was old-fashioned and went to the store.

While working from home, I looked forward to the UPS, Amazon and U.S Post Office delivery trucks in my neighborhood. I had them timed. In my next life, I’d be a good watch dog. You can’t sneak much past me.

When it comes to clothes, my challenge is not finding the right clothes online but finding clothes that fit right.

I’ve learned I am better off being Old School and trying on clothes in the store before I buy them.

I remember the old days when I walked into Small’s in downtown Belleville, and salesman extraordinaire Mr. Bob Sprinz would encourage me to try clothes on first before buying.

“Try it on, Mac,” he’d say. ‘You never really know.”

Mr. Sprinz was always right.

I miss salespersons like Mr. Sprinz. Friendly. Cheerful. Tape measure around his neck. Pencil behind his ear. Always available but never pushy. A friendly face to guide me from buying that burgundy, corduroy sports coat on the clearance rack for my school dance because the price was right.

When allowed, I’m fine with going into the little dressing room with big mirrors to try on a new pair of pants, shirt, or suit jacket. Pants, especially. Suck it in. Make a funny face in the big mirror. By today’s standards, the size on the label gives you a general idea.

Some brands are made more for tall, lean guys. Slim. Tight. Wiggle and bend at your own risk. Some pants are made for chubby guys. A little more comfort. Elastic waist. No fear that the button will pop off and crack the mirror when you snap.

What we used to call “husky” is now called “loose fit” or “relaxed fit” or “comfort fit.”

I really like “comfort fit” because it gives me some extra room to bend over and pick up my keys when I drop them or tie my shoes.

Adding some elastic around the waist of pants is the best invention since somebody put cookie dough in ice cream.

I wish they’d find a way to put some elastic around the neck of mens’ dress shirts. Not enough elastic to choke ourselves when tying a dress tie. But enough room that when we wear a tie, we can gulp comfortably.

When you order clothes online that don’t fit, you must repackage and return them. It’s an extra but relatively painless step. Too many times, the box is mangled and the package sets in a corner waiting for me to return it. When I get around to it, let’s hope I have not ditched the receipt.

I’ve learned ordering shoes online works well as long as I have a specific brand, size and color. Warning: As you age, your feet shrink in length, but increase in width and depth. You get fat feet. Something else to look forward to, like hair falling off your legs and growing on your ears.

Socks are simple, too, although not as simple as once buying white tube socks or black dress socks. No mistaking one for the other. Don’t wear black socks to gym class. Don’t wear white tube socks with your new suit.

Some online shopping advice

I’ve learned online shopping is simple and convenient but not the place for impulse or spontaneous purchases.

When it comes to mens’ clothes, for me, it’s still best to be able to try the clothes on before buying. Unfortunately, most dressing rooms still remain closed due to COVID.

If you order clothes online, some advice: Don’t cut off the tags or mangle the delivery box until you try the clothes on.

You never know, Mac.