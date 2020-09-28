O’Fallon High School boys cross country, girls tennis teams in action

The O’Fallon High School boys cross country team competed in a dual meet against Edwardsville High School Saturday.

The team set a fast pace and there were multiple personal bests on the day. Jack Peterson won the race with a time of 16:21 followed by Nico Parker in second at 16:30.

Xander Turner came in third at 16:34, then Aiden Arney at 16:56, Ryan Garrett at 17:02, Ben McCoy at 17:19 and Ben VanAlstine at 17:36. The team will compete at Triad (2020) in an invitational Wednesday, Sept. 30, and the Southwestern Conference meet will be Saturday, Oct. 3.

OTHS girls tennis team drops tough match to Belleville East

Last week, Belleville East defeated the O’Fallon 7-2, bringing the Panthers’ overall record to 7-4 on the season, and 2-2 in the Southwestern Conference.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Lancers used some strong play to sweep doubles and build a 3-0 lead going into singles. The top doubles spot was the closest match of the three. Senior captain Ali Mueller and Megan Mueller were narrowly edged by senior Abigail McIsaac and freshman, Kylee Delvecchio 9-8(2).

Despite being down entering singles, the Panthers found some success with competitive matches up and down the lineup.

The two wins, though, came from senior captain, Gabi Schram and junior Megan Mueller. At No. 2 singles, Schram battled her way to a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Mia McIsaac. That brings Schram’s singles record this year to an impressive 7-1.

Megan Mueller also played one of her best matches of the year with a decisive 6-3, 6-1 victory over DelVecchio.

The Panthers have two more conference matches remaining against Alton and Belleville West. OTHS then will get a rematch with the Lancers at the Southwestern Conference Tournament, which will be held Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10.