Serial robber who hit six metro-east banks in six weeks convicted in federal court

A Godfrey man has admitted to robbing at least six banks in the metro-east area during a six-week span last winter.
Dandre R. Brown, 30, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday, a news release from the U.S. States’ Attorney’s office stated. He was convicted on five counts of robbery and one count of transporting a stolen vehicle across state lines.
All five of the robberies took place in Madison County from November 2017 to January 2018.
Brown robbed:
In all of the incidents, Brown used the same method, the release stated. He would enter the bank wearing something that covered his head and present a note to a teller. On multiple occasions, Brown would threaten tellers by saying he knew where they lived and that he would come after them if they did anything to stop him. Once he received the money, Brown would then run to a car parked a block or two away.
According to the release, Brown also admitted to robbing U.S. Bank in Florissant, Missouri, on Dec. 11, 2017, where he fled in a stolen car back to Illinois. For that incident, he received the stolen vehicle conviction as well.
In total, Brown stole nearly $37,000 from the six banks, the release stated.
On Jan. 23, Brown was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta. A federal arrest warrant had been issued after police in Alton found one of Brown’s demand notes and sent it to a FBI crime lab for fingerprint analysis, the release stated.
Brown is being held without bond until his sentencing hearing, which is set for Feb. 26, 2019, at the federal courthouse in Benton. According to the release, he faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the five robbery convictions and 10 years in prison for the stolen vehicle conviction. Each of the counts also carries a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release. Brown might also be ordered to pay restitution to the victims.
Comments