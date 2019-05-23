Cahokia man faces involuntary manslaughter charge in East St. Louis shooting

Violence and unsolved murders in East St. Louis Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases.

A 28-year-old Cahokia man was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a man in East St. Louis earlier this month.

Stetson T. Culpepper is accused of fatally shooting Eric R. Roby, 30, of Cahokia on May 14 at the Samuel Gompers public housing complex at 450 N. Sixth St. in East St. Louis, the Illinois State Police said.

Prosecutors allege Culpepper pointed a loaded firearm in the direction of Roby and then fired it. Roby was struck in his chest and died at a St. Louis area hospital.

The Illinois State Police news release did not state why Culpepper was charged with this offense.

Police previously have said Roby’s death was the seventh homicide of the year in East St. Louis. Roby was found in a field behind a vacant gas station.

Additionally, Culpepper was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm after having been previously convicted of aggravated robbery, according to the state police news release.

Culpepper was being held in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail on the two charges.