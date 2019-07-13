Witness intimidation charge filed in 13-year-old’s ‘Russian roulette’ death

20 kids ages 10 to 19 have been shot and killed in Southern Illinois since 2014 According to data from the national Gun Violence Archive, 532 children and teenagers have been fatally shot in Illinois in the last five years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the national Gun Violence Archive, 532 children and teenagers have been fatally shot in Illinois in the last five years.

The owner of the Centralia home where a 13-year-old boy was shot in the head in May is now facing charges of intimidation and harassment of a witness.

Nicole Kirgan, 36, was arrested on the charges Friday and remained in the Marion County Jail as of Saturday awaiting a bail hearing, according to authorities.

Kirgan and her two sons, who are 13 and 15, were also charged earlier in July with obstructing justice by destroying evidence.

Jaden Krauss, 13, died in the hospital after another boy, who is 15, pointed a revolver with one live round at Krauss and shot him in the head in a Russian roulette-style game. They had been spending the night at Kirgan’s house.

The 15-year-old boy who shot Krauss will serve up to five years in juvenile detention after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Kirgan has not yet been to court on the charges against her, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.