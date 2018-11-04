4 high school football teams advanced in playoffs. Here’s what else you missed Saturday.

On Saturday, four high school football teams advanced in the playoffs, a Waterloo runner tried for a championship repeat, the Kahoks rebounded in their state soccer tournament and more.

Here’s what you missed in local sports news this weekend:

High school football playoffs

▪ Cahokia Comanches vs. Carbondale Terriers

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

▪ Highland Bulldogs vs. Mattoon Green Wave

▪ East St. Louis Flyers vs. Glenbard East Rams

▪ Columbia Eagles vs. Taylorville Tornadoes

Bookmark this page to keep up with schedules and follow scores.

Cross country championships

Several metro-east players placed in the IHSA State Cross Country Championships at Detweiller Park in Peoria, including:

▪ Class 1A girls: Freeburg Midgets and Okawville Rockets

▪ Class 1A boys: Roxana Shells, Father McGivney Griffins, Freeburg Midgets, Wesclin Warriors, Althoff Crusaders and Marissa Meteors

▪ Class 2A girls: Waterloo Bulldogs and Highland Bulldogs

▪ Class 2A boys: Mascoutah Indians and Waterloo Bulldogs

▪ Class 3A girls: O’Fallon Panthers, Edwardsville Tigers, Belleville East Lancers and Belleville West Maroons

▪ Class 3A boys: O’Fallon Panthers and Edwardsville Tigers

Soccer state championship

Two local teams traveled to the IHSA Class 3A boys state soccer tournament at Hoffman Estates High School:

▪ Collinsville Kahoks vs. Lake Park Lancers

▪ Gibault Hawks vs. Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Wolfpack

College football

▪ McKendree Bearcats vs. Missouri S&T Miners

▪ Lindenwood Lynx vs. Siena Heights University Saints