The Cahokia Comanches knocked off South Seven Conference rival Carbondale in the second round of the IHSA Class 5A playoffs Saturday.
4 high school football teams advanced in playoffs. Here’s what else you missed Saturday.

By The News-Democrat

November 04, 2018 11:59 AM

On Saturday, four high school football teams advanced in the playoffs, a Waterloo runner tried for a championship repeat, the Kahoks rebounded in their state soccer tournament and more.

Here’s what you missed in local sports news this weekend:

High school football playoffs

Cahokia Comanches vs. Carbondale Terriers

Highland Bulldogs vs. Mattoon Green Wave

East St. Louis Flyers vs. Glenbard East Rams

Columbia Eagles vs. Taylorville Tornadoes

Cross country championships

Several metro-east players placed in the IHSA State Cross Country Championships at Detweiller Park in Peoria, including:

Class 1A girls: Freeburg Midgets and Okawville Rockets

Class 1A boys: Roxana Shells, Father McGivney Griffins, Freeburg Midgets, Wesclin Warriors, Althoff Crusaders and Marissa Meteors

Class 2A girls: Waterloo Bulldogs and Highland Bulldogs

Class 2A boys: Mascoutah Indians and Waterloo Bulldogs

Class 3A girls: O’Fallon Panthers, Edwardsville Tigers, Belleville East Lancers and Belleville West Maroons

Class 3A boys: O’Fallon Panthers and Edwardsville Tigers

Soccer state championship

Two local teams traveled to the IHSA Class 3A boys state soccer tournament at Hoffman Estates High School:

Collinsville Kahoks vs. Lake Park Lancers

Gibault Hawks vs. Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Wolfpack

College football

McKendree Bearcats vs. Missouri S&T Miners

Lindenwood Lynx vs. Siena Heights University Saints

