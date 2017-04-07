Kern wants increased security on MetroLink trains

In light of recent shootings along the MetroLink line, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern has called for increased security on the public transit service.
“Unfortunately, recent events have exacerbated what has been a deteriorating security condition on MetroLink,” Kern said in a news release. “Our investment in this critical public infrastructure must be maintained, but most importantly the citizens of St. Clair County must have faith in the safety of the entire MetroLink operation in Illinois and Missouri.”
A man on Wednesday was shot and killed at the University of Missouri St. Louis stop in north St. Louis. In March, a homeless man was shot and killed at the Busch Stadium MetroLink platform.
And on Thursday, a 38-year-old East St. Louis man was charged after police say he punched an unarmed MetroLink security officer in the face at the Fairview Heights station.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s department already is contracted to provided patrols on the Illinois side of the MetroLink line.
“I have directed the St. Clair County Transit District to contract directly with the St. Clair County Sheriff s department to immediately bolster sheriff security patrols on MetroLink,” Kern said.
“Additionally, my Missouri counterparts (St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and St. Louis Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson) and I have been in contact to forge a longer-term security plan aimed at public safety on our transit system. This problem must be solved, and changes must be made. The confidence and safety of the public warrants substantial action.”
Riders on the MetroLink sometimes see issues.
“I haven’t really seen anything, but I did see two guys fighting the other week,” Southwestern Illinois College student Jasmine Reed said Friday afternoon while waiting for her train.
The Belleville resident uses the MetroLink almost daily to get to class.
“I don’t feel less safe; I just mind my business and keep going,” she said.
St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said discussions are ongoing, but the plan is for the St. Clair County Transit District to pay for being able to hire more deputies to ride the MetroLink trains when they are off duty.
Extra patrols would take place between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., Watson said.
The extra deputies would be riding trains and checking platforms.
“We want to do everything we can to make our transit side as safe as possible,” Watson said.
Currently 12 members of the sheriff’s office are assigned to the MetroLink security detail.
Leading up to the failed public safety sales tax referendum, the county said it would add deputies if the 1 percent sales tax hike was approved.
Adding more patrols to a deputy workload can lead to fatigue, which is something Watson said he was worried about.
To help limit fatigue issues, Watson said the security details would be offered to other police departments as well.
The transit district also would pay deputies $18 to $21 an hour, and deputies would forgo overtime pay, Watson said.
“The deputies are dedicated to making our transit as safe as possible,” Watson said.
John Nations, the president and CEO of BiState Development, which oversees Metro, said the agency is working with regional partners to enhance security on the MetroLink lines as quickly as possible, and said the effort has always required regional collaboration.
He did commend St. Clair County for moving to add security on the Illinois side.
“I think people should be added virtually all over the alignment to get the public confident of its safety,” Nations said.
St. Louis County police and St. Louis City police also provide security on the trains as Metro does not have a transit police force.
“Obviously we’re not alone in this endeavor,” Nations said. “A lot of issues in some of our communities make their way onto the public transit system.”
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
