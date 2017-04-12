Rauner brings campaign to metro-east ahead of 2018 election

As part of a two-day campaign-funded tour of the state, Gov. Bruce Rauner was scheduled to visit East Alton on Wednesday.
During his term as governor, Rauner has called for adopting a balanced budget, business-friendly reforms as well as term limits for elected officials, a property freeze, among other things in order to grow the state’s economy.
Rauner, who was elected in 2014, put $50 million into his re-election campaign fund last year.
Rauner’s tour on Tuesday had him make visits to Bloomingdale, Rockford, Rock Island and Peoria. On Wednesday, he also was scheduled to visit Marion and Champaign.
The tour takes place as several Democrats have thrown their names into the hat for their party’s nomination to run for governor. The Democratic field now includes businessman Chris Kennedy, State Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston, Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar, billionaire J.B. Pritzker, Madison County Regional Schools Superintendent Bob Daiber and small business owner Alex Paterakis of Vernon Hills. Also, state Rep. Scott Drury, of Highwood, said Monday he’s creating a campaign committee to explore a bid.
Pawar’s campaign this week was quick to pounce on the governor for campaigning as the budget impasse continues.
“Instead of working on passing a state budget that is now more than 21 months overdue, Gov. Rauner is out campaigning in an attempt to distract us from the 22,000 seniors outside of Chicago who have lost access to services, the 130,000 low-income college students who are not receiving tuition grants, the nearly 47,000 children whose parents are without affordable child care, and the 80,000 people who have lost access to mental health services in Illinois,” Pawar said in a news release.
A recent Paul Simon Public Policy Institute poll of registered voters found 58 percent said they disapprove of Rauner. Roughly 61 percent of respondents said they disapprove of Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan. The same poll conducted in October showed Madigan’s disapproval rating at 63 percent and Rauner’s at 55 percent.
Comments