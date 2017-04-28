Bi-State allocates $20M to make MetroLink safer; county adding officers on trains

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:11 Illinois State Police address fatal crashes on Illinois 158 Pause 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 1:30 Latest from juvenile hearing on death of Breese teen punched at party 1:00 Oliver Hamilton appears at federal courthouse for sentencing 1:45 U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin's take on newest health care bill 1:39 Millstadt Farmer's Inn to reopen 2:44 SIUE faculty request limits on loan to SIUC 3:09 Man correctly picks Queen of Hearts in Caseyville VFW raffle 1:36 Car in water, driver trapped, so here's what these teens did 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

St. Clair County IL County Board Chairman Mark Kern has called for more security on St. Louis, MO MetroLink trains that run through southern Illinois that includes stops at Scott Air Force Base AFB, IL, Belleville, IL, Swansea, IL, Fairview Heights, IL, Washington Park, IL, and East St. Louis, IL. drieck@bnd.com