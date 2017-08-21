Motorcycle crash victims identified as metro-east residents

Officials have released the identities of a man and woman who died after a motorcycle crash Thursday night near the intersection of South Belt West and State Street in Belleville.
Mark D. Maedeker, 66, Mascoutah and Ellen L. Womack, 60, of Fairview Heights died at separate hospitals only a short time after the 8:49 p.m. crash.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Maedeker was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m. at the St. Elizabeth's Hospital emergency room.
Womack was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital, according to St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s Office investigator Jack Richard. She died in surgery just after 2 a.m. Friday.
The two-vehicle accident also involved a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz driven by a 23-year-old man. He was treated at the scene and taken into police custody for further investigation — he has since been released.
Belleville Police Capt. John Moody said the investigation into the accident is still pending and the surviving driver’s name will only be released if he is charged.
Belleville officers were investigating the crash and conducting an accident reconstruction.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212.
Womack and Maedeker’s deaths happened in the wake of several serious metro-east crashes involving motorcycles in recent weeks:
▪ The 67-year-old operator of an Edwardsville towing company died Aug. 7 in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Illinois 157 and Center Grove Road.
▪ A woman was critically injured on Aug. 4 when an SUV collided with the motorcycle on which was a passenger near Mascoutah High School.
▪ A 41-year-old New Baden veteran died a week and a half after he crashed his motorcycle on Illinois 4 just south of Interstate 64.
▪ A 37-year-old Collinsville man died July 16 after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a concrete planter in the 2200 block of Vandalia Street.
▪ A 26-year-old Nebraska man died July 10 on the Poplar Street Bridge after he fell off his motorcycle and was struck by a semitrailer.
▪ Also, an O’Fallon couple died in June when the motorcycle they were riding hit a deer and then an oncoming SUV in Minnesota.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments