St. Elizabeth's reopens imaging center in Belleville as hospital demolition continues

SHARE COPY LINK St. Elizabeth's Hospital has reopened its imaging center at 180 S. Third St. in downtown Belleville. Joe Gain, manager of the center, said the new equipment in the center is the same equipment St. Elizabeth's uses at its new hospital in O'Fallon. Mike Koziatek

St. Elizabeth's Hospital has reopened its imaging center at 180 S. Third St. in downtown Belleville. Joe Gain, manager of the center, said the new equipment in the center is the same equipment St. Elizabeth's uses at its new hospital in O'Fallon. Mike Koziatek