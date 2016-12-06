Restaurant moves from Swansea to Belleville

Fans of the Swansea Family Restaurant will once again be able to enjoy the diner’s menu.
But don’t look for the new location in Swansea.
The Swansea Family Restaurant will reopen Wednesday at 4421 W. Main St. in Belleville in the former location of Tasty’s Chicago Grill and Arby’s. Tasty’s opened in March and closed in September.
The restaurant had been at 1500 N. Illinois St. in Swansea for about three years. That spot is now a Cholula’s Mexican Restaurant.
Swansea Family Restaurant co-owners Arbor Duni, Eric Mehmet and Yona Mehmet have spent several thousand dollars to get their new location up and running.
Yona Mehmet said she and her husband, Arbor Duni, and brother, Eric Mehmet, wanted to keep the Swansea part of their name so regular patrons who visited the Swansea location will be able to find them in their new home in Belleville.
“We really missed them,” Mehmet said of their customers, who will see the same menu that was offered in Swansea.
The hours will be 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with breakfast specials from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Customer favorites included homemade soup and meat loaf, Mehmet said.
Mehmet said she and her family thank Swansea and Belleville officials for helping them relocate.
Call 618-416-7714 for more information.
