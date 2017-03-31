Belleville treasurer, city clerk races draw 4 candidates

Belleville voters on Tuesday will have the choice between four candidates seeking to be elected treasurer and city clerk.
Treasurer Dean Hardt, who was elected in 2013, is seeking re-election against write-in candidate Ryan Moore.
City Clerk Dallas Cook’s term is ending and he is running for mayor. Two candidates are seeking the city clerk’s position: Libby Barbeau and Jennifer Gain Meyer.
Here’s a breakdown of the treasurer and city clerk races based on the candidates’ responses to a questionnaire sent by the BND:
Treasurer
Hardt, 44, was elected treasurer in 2013 when he was serving as an alderman. Moore, 31, has not previously been elected to a public office.
Moore filed to run for treasurer in December but Hardt successfully argued before the Belleville electoral board in January that Moore did not have enough valid signatures on his petition.
Moore said he only needed to meet the number of required signatures based on the election results from the last election in 2015 but the electoral board said he needed to base the number on the last time the treasurer’s position was decided in 2013. After the electoral board removed his name from the ballot, Moore filed to run as a write-in candidate.
“The managerial experience from my previous employer and experience with multiple software platforms allowed me to immediately review current practices and determine changes that improved processes and efficiencies in the treasurer’s office,” Hardt said in his questionnaire response. “My time as alderman gave me the internal and operational understanding of the city ensuring that I was able to recommend changes to the administration and council that represented the resident’s best interests.”
Moore said, “I will go in on day one and do a review of everything that is going on currently. I will sit down with each employee and see what they do for the office. I will look for potential wasteful spending and eliminate it on day one. I will also begin the process of finally updating the hardware and software we use in the city.”
Hardt said an important issue facing the city is the reduction of revenue from the state of Illinois and Moore said a top issue is reducing the number of companies that provide the city financial services.
City clerk
Neither Barbeau, 34, nor Gain Meyer, 41, have previously been elected to public office.
“I’m an independent candidate and not interested in politics,” Barbeau said in her questionnaire response. “Instead, I am looking for a job where I can put my analytical skills to best use, and help Belleville improve the quality and accountability of its document management process.”
Gain Meyer said, “A transparent government is vital if the city is going to have the trust of residents and will encourage and enable feedback on how to more efficiently run government to fulfill the needs of the community. It is important the residents have an individual in this position who provides these services and makes the residents of Belleville the priority.”
Barbeau said residents should vote for her because she will improve the availability of the city’s records and help find ways to make things more user-friendly within the system, for both residents and city employees alike.
Gain Meyer said residents should vote for her because she has the “proven experience as both a leader and team player” to manage the city clerk’s office.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
