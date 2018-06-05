'Memorial Corner' has honored O'Fallon's fallen heroes for a half-century

Multiple Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops participated in the O'Fallon Woman's Club golden anniversary of Memorial Corner Saturday morning at the corner of S. Lincoln Avenue and First Street. Memorial Corner has been honoring fallen veterans from O'Fallon monthly since 1968. The monthly tradition includes a flag-raising ceremony, singing the national anthem and a reading of a brief biography of the local fallen hero by a local scout, and is sponsored by the O'Fallon Woman's Club. Courtesy of Brian Keller