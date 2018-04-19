Major Case Squad disbands without filing charges in shooting that killed former track star

The Major Case Squad has disbanded, but the investigation into the death of Roosevelt Davis Jr. will continue with the St. Clair County Sheriff's department, police said.
Davis was shot and killed Saturday afternoon near Cahokia outside the County Line Quick Shop on Camp Jackson Road.
The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate his death. More than 22 investigators worked the case for five days, but disbanded on Thursday with no charges filed.
The squad had located a car that was captured on surveillance video speeding away from the area, but investigators said the car ultimately gave them no additional information. Police declined to say where the car was found.
St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson thanked the squad for their efforts.
"They covered many leads and have given the sheriff's department a good direction to take the investigation, and, I hope, will result in the arrest of a suspect," Watson said in a statement.
The department has "several leads to continue working," Watson said, and the investigation will continue.
Davis was 21 years old and had earned a full track scholarship to college, but gave it up to come home and be with his two young daughters, with plans to go back in the fall.
No motive has been suggested in the killing.
