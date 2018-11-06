Local Republicans hoping to unseat five incumbent Democrats in the Illinois House election

Republicans are attempting to unseat five incumbent Democrats from the metro-east in statehouse races in the Nov. 6 election.
Dwight Kay, R-Glen Carbon, is running for his old seat in a rematch with state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville.
Stuart defeated Kay two years ago, when he was the incumbent, and at the same time that Republicans gained five other seats. The Illinois House Republican Organization didn’t support Kay’s run during the primary, which he ultimately won.
Wood River Township Supervisor Mike Babcock is running against state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, for a seat he tried to take once before.
Babcock lost to former state Rep. Daniel Beiser in 2016. Beiser resigned a year later, and Bristow was appointed to the seat.
The new state lawmaker received criticism when she presented her first bill on the House floor. At the time, Bristow told legislators she hoped “we’ll all get raises” in what may have been an attempted joke.
Doug Jameson stepped down from his role as chairman of the St. Clair County Republican Central Committee to go up against state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea.
State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, is also defending her seat in a run against Centreville Republican Jason Madlock.
David Friess, a local attorney and former Red Bud alderman, is challenging state Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton.
In another statehouse race, Republican Blaine Wilhour is running against Democrat David Seiler for the state Rep. John Cavaletto’s seat.
Cavaletto, R-Salem, decided not to run for re-election.
The polls are closed. Here are the unofficial vote totals so far on Election Day 2018:
Illinois State Rep. District 112: Katie Stuart vs. Dwight Kay
Dwight Kay, of Glen Carbon (Republican): 11,590 votes
Incumbent Katie Stuart, of Edwardsville (Democrat): 15,057 votes
With 48 of 90 precincts reporting
Illinois State Rep. District 113: Jay Hoffman vs. Doug Jameson
Doug Jameson, of Belleville (Republican): 860 votes
Incumbent Jay Hoffman, of Swansea (Democrat): 2,600 votes
With 17 of 108 precincts reporting
Illinois State Rep. District 114: LaToya Greenwood vs. Jason Madlock
Jason Madlock, of Centreville (Republican): 336 votes
Incumbent LaToya Greenwood, of East St. Louis (Democrat): 6,876 votes
With 25 of 102 precincts reporting
Illinois State Rep. District 116: Jerry Costello II vs. David Friess
David Friess, of Red Bud (Republican): 7,208 votes
Incumbent Jerry Costello II, of Smithton (Democrat): 8,033 votes
With 65 of 117 precincts reporting
Illinois State Rep. District 111: Monica Bristow vs. Mike Babcock
Mike Babcock, of Bethalto (Republican): 17,736 votes
Incumbent Monica Bristow, of Godfrey (Democrat): 18,324 votes
With 93 of 99 precincts reporting
Illinois State Rep. District 107: David Seiler vs. Blaine Wilhour
Blaine Wilhour, of Beecher City (Republican): 6,574 votes
David Seiler, of Effingham (Democrat): 2,688 votes
With 30 of 139 precincts reporting
