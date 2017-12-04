Metro-East News

Primary elections are months away. See who filed to be on the ballot for Congress, state offices.

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

December 04, 2017 05:51 PM

After months of individual announcements declaring their intentions to run for Congress and various state offices, candidates over the last week have filed their election petitions to be on the 2018 ballot.

Contested primaries are set for the Democratic nominations in the 12th, 13th and 15th Congressional Districts.

Voters from both major parties will have primary choices in the gubernatorial and attorney general races.

Republicans in the 54th and 57th state Senate districts also are set to have choices to make in the March 20 primary election.

Winners of primaries would move onto the general election in November.

Here’s who filed by Monday’s deadline, according to the State Board of Elections:

12th Congressional District

Mike Bost (Republican)

Preston Nelson (Republican)

Brendan Kelly (Democrat)

David Bequette (Democrat)

Charles Koen (Democrat)

Randy Auxier (Green)

13th Congressional District

Rodney Davis (Republican)

Erik Jones (Democrat)

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (Democrat)

Jon Ebel (Democrat)

David Gill (Democrat)

Angel Sides (Democrat)

15th Congressional District

John Shimkus (Republican)

Carl Spoerer (Democrat)

Kevin Gaither (Democrat)

Illinois Governor

Bruce Rauner (Republican)

Jeanne Ives (Republican)

J.B. Pritzker (Democrat)

Chris Kennedy (Democrat)

Daniel Biss (Democrat)

Terry Getz (Democrat)

Bob Daiber (Democrat)

Tio Hardiman (Democrat)

Robert Marshall (Democrat)

Illinois Secretary of State

Jason Helland (Republican)

Jesse White (Democrat)

Michael Hastings (Democrat)

Illinois Attorney General

Erika Harold (Republican)

Gary Grasso (Republican)

Kwame Raoul (Democrat)

Renato Mariotti (Democrat)

Nancy Rotering (Democrat)

Scott Drury (Democrat)

Pat Quinn (Democrat)

Sharon Fairley (Democrat)

Jesse Ruiz (Democrat)

Aaron Goldstein (Democrat)

Illinois Comptroller

Darlene Senger (Republican)

Susana Mendoza (Democrat)

Illinois Treasurer

Jim Dodge (Republican)

Michael Frerichs (Democrat)

State Rep. District 107

Blaine Wilhour (Republican)

Laura Myers (Republican)

David Seiler (Democrat)

State Rep. District 108

Charlie Meier (Republican)

Don Moore (Republican)

State Rep. District 111

Mike Babcock (Republican)

Monica Bristow (Democrat)

State Rep. District 112

Wendy Erhart (Republican)

Dwight Kay (Republican)

Katie Stuart (Democrat)

State Rep. District 113

Doug Jameson (Republican)

Jay Hoffman (Democrat)

State Rep. District 114

Jason Madlock (Republican)

LaToya Greenwood (Democrat)

State Rep. District 116

David Friess (Republican)

Jerry Costello II (Democrat)

State Senate District 54

George Barber (Republican)

Rafael Him (Republican)

Benjamin Stratemeyer (Republican)

Jason Plummer (Republican)

State Senate District 56

Hal Patton (Republican)

Rachelle Aud Crowe (Democrat)

State Senate District 57

Bob Romanik (Republican)

Dave Barnes (Republican)

Tanya Hildenbrand (Republican)

Christopher Belt (Democrat)

Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter

