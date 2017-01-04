Metro-East News

January 4, 2017 5:30 PM

Complete coverage of the Judge Duebbert investigation

News-Democrat

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ronald Duebbert, a Republican, defeated longtime Democrat and former Chief Judge John Baricevic in the November 2016 election. Duebbert has since come under fire for having lived with a violent parolee, David E. Fields, who has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, while running for office.

St. Clair County Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson first removed Duebbert from hearing felony cases and has since assigned him to solely administrative duties in the wake of the charges against Fields.

St. Clair County County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly requested the appointment of a special prosecutor, who will decide whether obstruction-of-justice charges should be filed against Duebbert in connection with the murder case. Kelly said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has requested charges against Duebbert.

Return to bnd.com for more information as the murder case and investigation progress.

January 2017

Special prosecutor appointed to consider charges against Judge Duebbert

Parolee who lived with St. Clair County judge is charged with murder

Duebbert taken off cases because of ties to ‘person of interest’ in murder

December 2016

Parolee who resided with judge is back behind bars; charges unclear

28-year-old man shot dead near Belleville; parolee who lived with judge is in custody

New judge helping a felon Christian? Likely. Smart? Not very. Judicious? Nope.

New judge lived with violent parolee, is taken off felony cases

St. Clair County Board, chairman, auditor, circuit clerk, judge sworn in

November 2016

Baricevic off bench in 20th Judicial Circuit; LeChien holds off challenge

Videos

Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

Ron Duebbert, a Republican, talks about his 20th Judicial Circuit race.

Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

Ron Duebbert was sworn in on Dec. 5 as a St. Clair County Circuit Judge. Duebbert, a Republican, defeated former Chief Judge John Baricevic, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 election.

snagy@bnd.com

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos