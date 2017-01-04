Complete coverage of the Judge Duebbert investigation

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ronald Duebbert, a Republican, defeated longtime Democrat and former Chief Judge John Baricevic in the November 2016 election. Duebbert has since come under fire for having lived with a violent parolee, David E. Fields, who has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, while running for office.
St. Clair County Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson first removed Duebbert from hearing felony cases and has since assigned him to solely administrative duties in the wake of the charges against Fields.
St. Clair County County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly requested the appointment of a special prosecutor, who will decide whether obstruction-of-justice charges should be filed against Duebbert in connection with the murder case. Kelly said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has requested charges against Duebbert.
January 2017
Special prosecutor appointed to consider charges against Judge Duebbert
Parolee who lived with St. Clair County judge is charged with murder
Duebbert taken off cases because of ties to ‘person of interest’ in murder
December 2016
Parolee who resided with judge is back behind bars; charges unclear
28-year-old man shot dead near Belleville; parolee who lived with judge is in custody
New judge helping a felon Christian? Likely. Smart? Not very. Judicious? Nope.
New judge lived with violent parolee, is taken off felony cases
St. Clair County Board, chairman, auditor, circuit clerk, judge sworn in
November 2016
Baricevic off bench in 20th Judicial Circuit; LeChien holds off challenge
