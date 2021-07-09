East St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins

Christopher R. Grant, indicted in the Aug. 23, 2019 killing of Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, pleaded guilty to murder in federal court Friday.

Hopkins, 33, a sergeant with the Illinois State Police SWAT team, was hit by gunfire while attempting to execute a no-knock search warrant at a duplex at 1426 N. 42nd St. near Caseyville Avenue in East St. Louis on Aug. 23. He died in St. Louis University Hospital later that day.

The 10-year state police veteran was a graduate of Waterloo High School and resident of the Monroe County town. He is survived by his wife, Whitney, twins Evelyn and Owen and a daughter, Emma.

In a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Grant, 46, also pleaded guilty to to two counts of distributing crack cocaine, maintaining a drug involved premise, two counts of using a firearm to commit second degree murder to further a drug trafficking crime.

He is facing between 292 and 365 months in prison with a fine range between $50,000 to $500,000.

Grant has insisted that he shot at the officers believing they were rival drug dealers.

Illinois State Police went to the East St. Louis address where Grant was known to be staying in the early-morning hours of Aug. 23 to execute the no-knock warrant. They were acting on a confidential informant who reported that Grant was seeing crack cocaine and marijuana and that he maintained an arsenal of firearms.

Three weeks prior to the shooting, state police agents gave their confidential source $170 to buy cocaine and marijuana from Grant.

“During the transaction, the source saw a large amount of crack cocaine in plain display. During the illegal transaction, Grant protected himself with a 9 mm handgun, an AK style rifle and an AR-15 style rifle that were in close proximity to where Grant was conducting the transaction,” federal prosecutors said.

Grant was represented in federal court by attorney Preston Humphrey Jr. and David Bruns. Steven D. Weinhoeft, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, prosecuted the case with assistance from Ali S. Summers.

A spokesman for St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric’s office released released a statement regarding the federal court verdict.

“We appreciate the diligent efforts of our federal counterparts with the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Illinois. Mr. Grant is still under a 10 count indictment, including first-degree murder in St. Clair County. For that reason, we are withholding further comment until Mr. Grant faces the allegations in our jurisdiction,” the statement said.