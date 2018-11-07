Looking for election results in Southern Illinois? Here they are in one place

Looking for voting results from the Nov. 6 election? Here’s all the results from the races for Congress, Illinois House and Senate, St. Clair County, Madison County, Monroe County, Clinton County, and Randolph County.
Mike Bost, Rodney Davis survive in race for Congress
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis were both in races considered toss ups, but both held off their Democratic challengers to win another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Most metro-east Democrats likely to keep seat in Illinois House
Five incumbent Democrats from the metro-east appeared likely to keep their seats in races for the Illinois General Assembly.
Southern Illinois Democrats take two of three Illinois state Senate seats
The metro-east will have three new representatives in the Illinois Senate, but Democrats still dominate the results.
Rick Watson re-elected St. Clair County sheriff
Incumbent St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson held off a challenge from former Fairview Heights Police Chief Nick Gailius. Here are full results from St. Clair County races.
Republicans keep control of Madison County Board
Debbie Ming-Mendoza was re-elected as Madison County clerk on a night when Republicans held on to their County Board majority. Here are full results from Madison County races.
Results for Randolph, Monroe, and Clinton counties
Here are midterm election results from the three metro-east counties.
Voters choose to dissolve CARD
Here are the results of referendums from around the metro-east.
Third, Fifth, 20th Judicial Circuit Court judges
Here are the results of judicial races.
Learn about the winners
Looking to find out where the winning candidates stand on the issues? Check out their candidate profiles.
