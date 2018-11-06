Watson projected to win St. Clair County sheriff election over Republican challenger

Unofficial election results show incumbent Democrat Rick Watson won the race for St. Clair County Sheriff against Republican Nick Gailius on Tuesday night.
St. Clair County voters cast 50,666 votes for Watson and 37,266 votes for Gailius with 170 of 190 precincts reporting and 25 of 25 of precincts in East St. Louis reporting.
The result follows an at times problematic campaign for Watson — complaints about Watson’s pension surfaced, he endured a campaign gaffe involving a mailer, and a county worker resigned after it became clear she was doing campaign work for Watson on county time.
The St. Clair County Clerk posted early numbers shortly before 10 p.m. The East St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners reported 25 of 25 precincts shortly after 9 p.m.
There were 11 incumbent County Board members seeking to keep their seats, while three seats were up for grabs in contested elections between Republican and Democratic candidates.
Democrats kept their majority with the GOP possibly losing ground. Democrats kept at least 20 seats and Republicans kept at least seven, with two seats too close to call as of 11 p.m. Republicans previously had nine seats on the board.
A Republican was ahead in District 21 and a Democrat was ahead in District 23. In District 21, voters cast 1,954 votes for incumbent Frank “F.X.” Heiligenstein (D-Freeburg) and 2,164 votes for Bert “Dean” Pruett (R-Freeburg) with seven of eight precincts reporting.
In District 23, incumbent Fred Boch (R-O’Fallon) garnered 1,154 votes while voters cast 1,511 votes for Richie Meile (D-O’Fallon) with nine of 13 precincts reporting.
The races for County Clerk, Treasurer and Board of Review were also contested.
Here are the unofficial results for St. Clair County.
St. Clair County Clerk
Thomas “Tom” Holbrook * (D-Swansea): 45,780
Duane Henson (R-East Carondelet): 34,880
170 of 190 precincts reporting
East St. Louis precincts: 6,852 votes for Holbrook, 258 for Henson
St. Clair County Treasurer
Andrew Lopinot (D-O’Fallon): 42,576
Philip Kammann (R-Belleville): 37,227
170 of 190 precincts reporting
East St. Louis precincts: 6,796 votes for Lopinot, 268 for Kammann
St. Clair County Board of Review
Michael Crockett Jr. * (D-Millstadt): 41,266
Phillip “Phil” Henning (R-Smithton): 38,297
170 of 190 precincts reporting
East St. Louis precincts: 6,855 votes for Crockett Jr., 176 for Henning
St. Clair County Assessor
Jennifer Gomric Minton (D-Belleville): Uncontested
St. Clair County Board District 1
Robert Allen Jr. * (D-Fairmont City): 1,497
C. Catherine Demers (R-Collinsville): 790
8 of 8 precincts reporting
East St. Louis precincts: 20 votes for Allen, Jr., 1 vote for Demers
St. Clair County Board District 3
Willie “Leavell” Dancy * (D-East St. Louis): Uncontested
St. Clair County Board District 7
Melinda “Mindy” Schneidewind (D-Marissa): 1,043
Ed Cockrell (R-New Athens): 2,788
9 of 9 precincts reporting
St. Clair County Board District 8
Ken Easterley * (D-Belleville): 2,070
Deborah Brennan (R-Belleville): 1,367
15 of 15 precincts reporting
East St. Louis precincts: 227 votes for Easterley, 18 for Brennan
St. Clair County Board District 10
Paul Seibert * (D-Belleville): 1,344
Cindi McDonald (R-Belleville): 880
7 of 10 precincts reporting
St. Clair County Board District 11
Jerry Dinges * (D-Belleville): 1,697
Nicholas Wiesbrock (R-Belleville): 1,136
10 of 11 precincts reporting
St. Clair County Board District 12
Susan Gruberman * (D-Belleville): 1,471
Kevin Wallace (R-Belleville): 967
12 of 15 precincts reporting
St. Clair County Board District 13
Cheryl Newsome (D-Belleville): 1,908
Steve Reeb * (R-Shiloh): 2,128
9 of 14 precincts reporting
St. Clair County Board District 14
Bob Trentman * (D-Belleville): 1,628
Albert Meints Hampton (R-Swansea): 689
10 of 15 precincts reporting
St. Clair County Board District 17
Steve Gomric * (D-Belleville): Uncontested
St. Clair County Board District 18
Matthew Smallheer (R-O’Fallon): Uncontested
St. Clair County Board District 19
Jana Armstrong Moll (D-Belleville): 989
Daniel Weidenbenner (R-Shiloh): 772
6 of 7 precincts reporting
St. Clair County Board District 20
Donna Cameron (D-Mascoutah): 1,041
Kevin Dawson * (R-Mascoutah): 2,667
6 of 6 precincts reporting
St. Clair County Board District 21
Frank “F.X.” Heiligenstein * (D-Freeburg): 1,954
Bert “Dean” Pruett (R-Freeburg): 2,164
7 of 8 precincts reporting
St. Clair County Board District 22
Michael O’Donnell * (R-Millstadt): Uncontested
St. Clair County Board District 23
Richie Meile (D-O’Fallon): 1,511
Fred Boch * (R-O’Fallon): 1,154
9 of 13 precincts reporting
St. Clair County Board District 26
Scott Tieman * (D-Belleville): Uncontested
St. Clair County Board District 27
Kenneth Sharkey * (D-Fairview Heights): 2,134
Matthew Stirrup (R-Fairview Heights): 1,135
8 of 8 precincts reporting
St. Clair County Board District 28
Scott Greenwald (D-Fairview Heights): 2,314
Kurt Schutz (R-Fairview Heights): 1,685
16 of 16 precincts reporting
*Incumbent
Comments