Election 2018: Watson, Gailius running for St. Clair County sheriff

Former Fairview Heights Police Chief Nick Gailius is challenging Incumbent Sheriff Rick Watson during the 2018 election.

Former Fairview Heights Police Chief Nick Gailius is challenging Incumbent Sheriff Rick Watson during the 2018 election.


Elections

Watson projected to win St. Clair County sheriff election over Republican challenger

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

November 06, 2018 09:36 PM

Unofficial election results show incumbent Democrat Rick Watson won the race for St. Clair County Sheriff against Republican Nick Gailius on Tuesday night.

St. Clair County voters cast 50,666 votes for Watson and 37,266 votes for Gailius with 170 of 190 precincts reporting and 25 of 25 of precincts in East St. Louis reporting.

The result follows an at times problematic campaign for Watson — complaints about Watson’s pension surfaced, he endured a campaign gaffe involving a mailer, and a county worker resigned after it became clear she was doing campaign work for Watson on county time.

The St. Clair County Clerk posted early numbers shortly before 10 p.m. The East St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners reported 25 of 25 precincts shortly after 9 p.m.

There were 11 incumbent County Board members seeking to keep their seats, while three seats were up for grabs in contested elections between Republican and Democratic candidates.

Democrats kept their majority with the GOP possibly losing ground. Democrats kept at least 20 seats and Republicans kept at least seven, with two seats too close to call as of 11 p.m. Republicans previously had nine seats on the board.

A Republican was ahead in District 21 and a Democrat was ahead in District 23. In District 21, voters cast 1,954 votes for incumbent Frank “F.X.” Heiligenstein (D-Freeburg) and 2,164 votes for Bert “Dean” Pruett (R-Freeburg) with seven of eight precincts reporting.

In District 23, incumbent Fred Boch (R-O’Fallon) garnered 1,154 votes while voters cast 1,511 votes for Richie Meile (D-O’Fallon) with nine of 13 precincts reporting.

The races for County Clerk, Treasurer and Board of Review were also contested.

Here are the unofficial results for St. Clair County.

St. Clair County Clerk

Thomas “Tom” Holbrook * (D-Swansea): 45,780

Duane Henson (R-East Carondelet): 34,880

170 of 190 precincts reporting

East St. Louis precincts: 6,852 votes for Holbrook, 258 for Henson

St. Clair County Treasurer

Andrew Lopinot (D-O’Fallon): 42,576

Philip Kammann (R-Belleville): 37,227

170 of 190 precincts reporting

East St. Louis precincts: 6,796 votes for Lopinot, 268 for Kammann

St. Clair County Board of Review

Michael Crockett Jr. * (D-Millstadt): 41,266

Phillip “Phil” Henning (R-Smithton): 38,297

170 of 190 precincts reporting

East St. Louis precincts: 6,855 votes for Crockett Jr., 176 for Henning

St. Clair County Assessor

Jennifer Gomric Minton (D-Belleville): Uncontested

St. Clair County Board District 1

Robert Allen Jr. * (D-Fairmont City): 1,497

C. Catherine Demers (R-Collinsville): 790

8 of 8 precincts reporting

East St. Louis precincts: 20 votes for Allen, Jr., 1 vote for Demers

St. Clair County Board District 3

Willie “Leavell” Dancy * (D-East St. Louis): Uncontested

St. Clair County Board District 7

Melinda “Mindy” Schneidewind (D-Marissa): 1,043

Ed Cockrell (R-New Athens): 2,788

9 of 9 precincts reporting

St. Clair County Board District 8

Ken Easterley * (D-Belleville): 2,070

Deborah Brennan (R-Belleville): 1,367

15 of 15 precincts reporting

East St. Louis precincts: 227 votes for Easterley, 18 for Brennan

St. Clair County Board District 10

Paul Seibert * (D-Belleville): 1,344

Cindi McDonald (R-Belleville): 880

7 of 10 precincts reporting

St. Clair County Board District 11

Jerry Dinges * (D-Belleville): 1,697

Nicholas Wiesbrock (R-Belleville): 1,136

10 of 11 precincts reporting

St. Clair County Board District 12

Susan Gruberman * (D-Belleville): 1,471

Kevin Wallace (R-Belleville): 967

12 of 15 precincts reporting

St. Clair County Board District 13

Cheryl Newsome (D-Belleville): 1,908

Steve Reeb * (R-Shiloh): 2,128

9 of 14 precincts reporting

St. Clair County Board District 14

Bob Trentman * (D-Belleville): 1,628

Albert Meints Hampton (R-Swansea): 689

10 of 15 precincts reporting

St. Clair County Board District 17

Steve Gomric * (D-Belleville): Uncontested

St. Clair County Board District 18

Matthew Smallheer (R-O’Fallon): Uncontested

St. Clair County Board District 19

Jana Armstrong Moll (D-Belleville): 989

Daniel Weidenbenner (R-Shiloh): 772

6 of 7 precincts reporting

St. Clair County Board District 20

Donna Cameron (D-Mascoutah): 1,041

Kevin Dawson * (R-Mascoutah): 2,667

6 of 6 precincts reporting

St. Clair County Board District 21

Frank “F.X.” Heiligenstein * (D-Freeburg): 1,954

Bert “Dean” Pruett (R-Freeburg): 2,164

7 of 8 precincts reporting

St. Clair County Board District 22

Michael O’Donnell * (R-Millstadt): Uncontested

St. Clair County Board District 23

Richie Meile (D-O’Fallon): 1,511

Fred Boch * (R-O’Fallon): 1,154

9 of 13 precincts reporting

St. Clair County Board District 26

Scott Tieman * (D-Belleville): Uncontested

St. Clair County Board District 27

Kenneth Sharkey * (D-Fairview Heights): 2,134

Matthew Stirrup (R-Fairview Heights): 1,135

8 of 8 precincts reporting

St. Clair County Board District 28

Scott Greenwald (D-Fairview Heights): 2,314

Kurt Schutz (R-Fairview Heights): 1,685

16 of 16 precincts reporting

*Incumbent

Reporter Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis

