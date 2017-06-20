Read BND coverage of Belleville child found dead in garage

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Student at Illinois Center for Autism has his own lawn care business Pause 1:38 Belleville increases trash fee 1:46 Suspect in custody after killing cat at MetroLink station 2:27 St. Clair County Health Department wants your input 1:42 Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders 1:19 Amy Richter is the new CEO, president of Hospice of Southern Illinois 0:14 Workers collect hazardous materials at Swansea drop-off event 1:02 Hourslong waits for drivers at hazardous material drop-off in Swansea 0:17 Hundreds of cars line up for hazardous material drop-off 1:27 Memorial service for Navy sailor killed in Pearl Harbor bombing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dan and Christine O'Dell of Greenville talk about a phone call they received Tuesday from their daughter, Elizabeth Quate, who is being held in Las Vegas. Jason and Elizabeth Quate are charged in St. Clair County with concealing the death of their daughter Alysha. jbustos@bnd.com

Dan and Christine O'Dell of Greenville talk about a phone call they received Tuesday from their daughter, Elizabeth Quate, who is being held in Las Vegas. Jason and Elizabeth Quate are charged in St. Clair County with concealing the death of their daughter Alysha. jbustos@bnd.com