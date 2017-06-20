Read BND coverage of Belleville child found dead in garage

The Belleville News-Democrat has extensive coverage of the death of 6-year-old Alysha Quate and related charges against her parents, Jason and Elizabeth Quate.
Police believe the girl was killed in Belleville and her body left in a Centreville garage for two years. Jason Quate faces nearly 40 felony charges ranging from child abuse and neglect, child sexual assault, sex trafficking of an adult and possession of child pornography. He and Elizabeth Quate also face felony charges in St. Clair County alleging they concealed Alysha Quate’s homidical death.
Here’s a rundown of BND coverage:
