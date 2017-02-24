April election school board candidates

As part of its election coverage, the Belleville News-Democrat asked candidates running in competitive elections for school boards in the metro-east to fill out profiles to give voters a better idea of who the candidate is and where they stand on issues. As the profiles are posted to bnd.com, they will be linked here.
St. Clair County School board candidates
Belleville District 201 School Board
▪ Allison Bartle
▪ Frazier Garner
▪ Marvin Lampkin
▪ Patrick Watkins
East St. Louis District 189 School Board
▪ La Keisha Adams
▪ Victoria Clay
▪ Roosevelt Fair-Kincaid
▪ Lonzo Greenwood
▪ Antonia Ingram
▪ Joseph Jackson Jr.
▪ Gwendolyn Kyle-Brown
▪ Narticia Long
▪ Gwendolyn McCallum
▪ Devon Moody-Graham
▪ Joseph Moore
▪ DeMarko Mosley
▪ Shirley Samuels
▪ DeMarius Thomas
▪ Kinnis Williams Sr.
Fairview Heights Grant District 110 School Board
▪ Jennifer Knepper
▪ James (Jason) Lane
▪ Gillian McGibney
▪ Karen Meirink
▪ David Pardue
Freeburg District 70 School Board
▪ Barbara Bauman
▪ Michelle Foppe
▪ Ron Humphries
▪ Edward Scheibel
Freeburg District 77 School Board
▪ Dennis Haas
▪ Garry Henning
▪ Aaron Kramper
▪ Angela Mueller
▪ Michael Reynolds
▪ Victoria Staub
▪ William Wilson
Harmony 175 School Board
▪ Nathaniel Anderson
▪ Stephen Calhoun
▪ Eric Wayne Sanders
Mascoutah District 19 School Board
▪ Susan Albrecht
▪ Zane Fulp
▪ Kristin M. Geis
▪ Gregory L. Guenther
▪ John Harris, III
O’Fallon Community Consolidated District 90 School Board
▪ Jason M. Boone
▪ Quennetta Chambers
▪ Curt Iffert
▪ Matthew J. Lloyd
▪ John F. Rosenbaum
▪ Steven R. Springer
▪ John Valentine
▪ John Wagnon
O’Fallon High School District 203 School Board
▪ Lynda Cozad
▪ Stephen Dirnbeck
▪ Laura Jacobi Van Hook
▪ Keith Richter
▪ Brett Schuette
Signal Hill 181 School Board
▪ Fred Colliflower
▪ Ellen Dauber
▪ Barbara Ducey
▪ Lee Ann Gemmigen
Madison County school board candidates
Granite City Community Unit 9 School Board
▪ Victoria R. Arguelles
▪ Laura A. Cole
▪ Kathy Hagnauer
▪ Matt Jones
▪ Linda Knogl
▪ Tanja Cook Sedabres
Highland Community Unit District 5 School Board
▪ Duane Clarke
▪ Renè Friedel
▪ James Gallatin
▪ John Hipskind
▪ Zachary Lewis
▪ Aaron Schuster
Monroe County school board candidates
Waterloo Community Unit School District 5
▪ John Caupert
▪ Neil Giffhorn
▪ Jason Wagenknecht
▪ James Yaekel Jr.
