Get to know the candidates running for office in the metro-east

As part of its election coverage, the Belleville News-Democrat asked candidates to fill out profiles to give voters a better idea of who the candidate is and where they stand on issues. As the profiles are posted to bnd.com, they will be linked here.
12th District, U.S. Congress
- Mike Bost
- CJ Baricevic
- Paula Green
Illinois House of Representatives
111th District
- Dan Beiser
- Mike Babcock
112th District
- Dwight Kay
- Katie Stewart
113th District
- Jay Hoffman
- Katherine Ruocco
114th District
- Latoya Greenwood
- Bob Romanik
St. Clair County board chairman
St. Clair County Board
District 2
- Joan McIntosh
- Elton Thomas
District 4
- Gene Rhoden
- Nick Miller
District 6
- Roy Mosley Jr.
- Christopher Jenkins
District 8
- Ken Easterley
- Craig Wilson
District 9
- Richard Vernier
- LaKeisha D. Coleman
District 10
- Dixie Seibert
- Lester Byrd
District 11
- Jerry Dinges
- Nicholas Wiesbrock
District 14
- Robert Trentman
- Mark Alan Kern
District 16
- June Chartrand
- David Langford
District 17
- Steve Gomric
- Ryan Stookey
District 19
- Jana Armstrong Moll
- David Tiedemann
District 20
- Mike Baker
- Kevin Dawson
District 22
- Kirk Caponi
- Michael O’Donnell
District 24
- Marty Crawford
- Jason Madlock
District 25
- James Haywood
- Ron Gerlach
District 26
- Scott Tieman
- David Raynaud
District 29
- Carol Clark
- Michael J. Smith (Write-in)
St. Clair County Board of Review candidates
St. Clair County Coroner
Calvin Dye Sr.
Carl Officer
St. Clair County Circuit Clerk
St. Clair County Auditor
St. Clair County Recorder
Judge candidates
- John Baricevic
- Laninya Cason
- Ron Duebbert
- Robert LeChien
