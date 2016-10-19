Elections 2016

October 19, 2016 6:16 PM

Get to know the candidates running for office in the metro-east

As part of its election coverage, the Belleville News-Democrat asked candidates to fill out profiles to give voters a better idea of who the candidate is and where they stand on issues. As the profiles are posted to bnd.com, they will be linked here.

12th District, U.S. Congress

  • Mike Bost
  • CJ Baricevic
  • Paula Green

Illinois House of Representatives

111th District

  • Dan Beiser
  • Mike Babcock

112th District

  • Dwight Kay
  • Katie Stewart

113th District

  • Jay Hoffman
  • Katherine Ruocco

114th District

  • Latoya Greenwood
  • Bob Romanik

St. Clair County board chairman

Story about the race

St. Clair County Board

District 2

  • Joan McIntosh
  • Elton Thomas

District 4

  • Gene Rhoden
  • Nick Miller

District 6

  • Roy Mosley Jr.
  • Christopher Jenkins

District 8

  • Ken Easterley
  • Craig Wilson

District 9

  • Richard Vernier
  • LaKeisha D. Coleman

District 10

  • Dixie Seibert
  • Lester Byrd

District 11

  • Jerry Dinges
  • Nicholas Wiesbrock

District 14

  • Robert Trentman
  • Mark Alan Kern

District 16

  • June Chartrand
  • David Langford

District 17

  • Steve Gomric
  • Ryan Stookey

District 19

  • Jana Armstrong Moll
  • David Tiedemann

District 20

  • Mike Baker
  • Kevin Dawson

District 22

  • Kirk Caponi
  • Michael O’Donnell

District 24

  • Marty Crawford
  • Jason Madlock

District 25

  • James Haywood
  • Ron Gerlach

District 26

  • Scott Tieman
  • David Raynaud

District 29

  • Carol Clark
  • Michael J. Smith (Write-in)

St. Clair County Board of Review candidates

St. Clair County Coroner

Calvin Dye Sr.

Carl Officer

St. Clair County Circuit Clerk

St. Clair County Auditor

St. Clair County Recorder

Judge candidates

  • John Baricevic
  • Laninya Cason
  • Ron Duebbert
  • Robert LeChien

