April election township candidates

As part of its election coverage, the Belleville News-Democrat asked candidates running in competitive elections in townships in the metro-east to fill out profiles to give voters a better idea of who the candidate is and where they stand on issues. As the profiles are posted to bnd.com, they will be linked here.
St. Clair County Candidates for Township offices
Canteen Township
Supervisor
▪ Norman J. Miller
▪ Everleaner “Niecy” Phillips
▪ Marvin B. Strode
Trustees
▪ Geneva Dotson
▪ Michael Kokotovich
▪ Stephen Mitchell
▪ Kenneth Petroski
▪ Willie Ray
▪ Wilma Tally
▪ Killian Weir
Caseyville Township
Supervisor
▪ Bruce Canty
▪ Rick Donovan
Highway Commissioner
▪ Michael Dale Black
▪ John M. Waldron
Trustees
▪ Anthony Alvarez
▪ Claude T. Cable
▪ Montica Casey-Watt
▪ Justin Gough
▪ Tom Green
▪ Linda Hoppe
▪ James (Jim) L. Lemansky, Sr
▪ Justin Renner
▪ John Wilson
East St. Louis Township
Supervisor
▪ Tommy Dancy
▪ Barbara Henderson
▪ Courtney A. Hoffman II
▪ Dorothy Joshway
▪ Alvin Parks
Trustees
▪ Raymond Bonds
▪ Temera Gilmore
▪ Antonio Johnson
▪ Nathaniel McCloud
▪ Edith Moore
▪ Willie Rico Moore
▪ Troy F. Mosley
▪ Scott Randolph
▪ Michael Roberts
▪ Kelvin Searcy
▪ Anthony Tarvin
Township Clerk
▪ Harry Hollingsworth
▪ Michael Pierson
▪ Kenneth ‘Bug’ Watts
Lebanon Highway Township Highway Commissioner
▪ Kermit Edison
▪ Joe Schmitt
Marissa Township Supervisor
▪ Jerry Juenger
▪ Bruce Peebles
Millstadt Township Highway Commissioner
▪ Darryl Fults
▪ Stan Jarvis
Prairie Du Long Township Highway Commissioner
▪ Gilber Birkner
▪ David Pierpoint
St. Clair Township
Supervisor
▪ Dave Barnes
▪ Bob Buechler
Highway Commissioner
▪ James E. Hursey
▪ John “Skip” Kernan
Trustees
▪ Michael Isenhart
▪ Timothy Lockett Sr.
▪ Hart Morgan
▪ John Vosler
▪ Donald Wallace
▪ Julie Zimmerman Miller
Stookey Township
Supervisor
▪ David Bone
▪ Curtis Williams
Highway Commissioner
▪ Chad K. Davis
▪ Salim “Sal” Elkott
▪ Donald Lillis
▪ Brent A. Scharf
Trustees
▪ Mark P. Bagby
▪ Daniel C. Barger
▪ Cindy L. Bingham
▪ Jean Quirin Frierdich
▪ Thomas W. Kroupa
▪ Leticia Lopez
▪ Dennis F. Oaks
▪ Rosemary E. Schaedler
▪ Ryan L. Stookey
Madison County Township Office Candidates
Collinsville Township Trustee
▪ Chris Bethel
▪ Derrick Keith Cox
▪ Michael T. Foley
▪ Dennis Hill
▪ Daniel Hopkins
▪ Patrick “Pat” Presson
Granite City Township Supervisor
▪ Kathy Goclan
▪ Bob Shipley
Nameoki Township
Highway Commissioner
▪ Charles Luehmann
▪ Donald R. Moore
Assessor
▪ Elaine Beckland
▪ Tammy Hanfelder
Clerk
▪ Helen M. Hawkins
▪ Janine Luehmann
Trustees
▪ Richard Dan Abel
▪ Curt Edwards
▪ John “Eric” Foster
▪ Ernest Morris
▪ Fritz Nemsky
▪ Kelso “Kelly” Staley
Supervisor
▪ Danny Kreher
▪ Randall Presswood
▪ Randall Viessman
