February 24, 2017 3:06 PM

April election township candidates

As part of its election coverage, the Belleville News-Democrat asked candidates running in competitive elections in townships in the metro-east to fill out profiles to give voters a better idea of who the candidate is and where they stand on issues. As the profiles are posted to bnd.com, they will be linked here.

St. Clair County Candidates for Township offices

Canteen Township

Supervisor

▪  Norman J. Miller

▪  Everleaner “Niecy” Phillips

▪  Marvin B. Strode

Trustees

▪  Geneva Dotson

▪  Michael Kokotovich

▪  Stephen Mitchell

▪  Kenneth Petroski

▪  Willie Ray

▪  Wilma Tally

▪  Killian Weir

Caseyville Township

Supervisor

▪  Bruce Canty

▪  Rick Donovan

Highway Commissioner

▪  Michael Dale Black

▪  John M. Waldron

Trustees

▪  Anthony Alvarez

▪  Claude T. Cable

▪  Montica Casey-Watt

▪  Justin Gough

▪  Tom Green

▪  Linda Hoppe

▪  James (Jim) L. Lemansky, Sr

▪  Justin Renner

▪  John Wilson

East St. Louis Township

Supervisor

▪  Tommy Dancy

▪  Barbara Henderson

▪  Courtney A. Hoffman II

▪  Dorothy Joshway

▪  Alvin Parks

Trustees

▪  Raymond Bonds

▪  Temera Gilmore

▪  Antonio Johnson

▪  Nathaniel McCloud

▪  Edith Moore

▪  Willie Rico Moore

▪  Troy F. Mosley

▪  Scott Randolph

▪  Michael Roberts

▪  Kelvin Searcy

▪  Anthony Tarvin

Township Clerk

▪  Harry Hollingsworth

▪  Michael Pierson

▪  Kenneth ‘Bug’ Watts

Lebanon Highway Township Highway Commissioner

▪  Kermit Edison

▪  Joe Schmitt

Marissa Township Supervisor

▪  Jerry Juenger

▪  Bruce Peebles

Millstadt Township Highway Commissioner

▪  Darryl Fults

▪  Stan Jarvis

Prairie Du Long Township Highway Commissioner

▪  Gilber Birkner

▪  David Pierpoint

St. Clair Township

Supervisor

▪  Dave Barnes

▪  Bob Buechler

Highway Commissioner

▪  James E. Hursey

▪  John “Skip” Kernan

Trustees

▪  Michael Isenhart

▪  Timothy Lockett Sr.

▪  Hart Morgan

▪  John Vosler

▪  Donald Wallace

▪  Julie Zimmerman Miller

Stookey Township

Supervisor

▪  David Bone

▪  Curtis Williams

Highway Commissioner

▪  Chad K. Davis

▪  Salim “Sal” Elkott

▪  Donald Lillis

▪  Brent A. Scharf

Trustees

▪  Mark P. Bagby

▪  Daniel C. Barger

▪  Cindy L. Bingham

▪  Jean Quirin Frierdich

▪  Thomas W. Kroupa

▪  Leticia Lopez

▪  Dennis F. Oaks

▪  Rosemary E. Schaedler

▪  Ryan L. Stookey

Madison County Township Office Candidates

Collinsville Township Trustee

▪  Chris Bethel

▪  Derrick Keith Cox

▪  Michael T. Foley

▪  Dennis Hill

▪  Daniel Hopkins

▪  Patrick “Pat” Presson

Granite City Township Supervisor

▪  Kathy Goclan

▪  Bob Shipley

Nameoki Township

Highway Commissioner

▪  Charles Luehmann

▪  Donald R. Moore

Assessor

▪  Elaine Beckland

▪  Tammy Hanfelder

Clerk

▪  Helen M. Hawkins

▪  Janine Luehmann

Trustees

▪  Richard Dan Abel

▪  Curt Edwards

▪  John “Eric” Foster

▪  Ernest Morris

▪  Fritz Nemsky

▪  Kelso “Kelly” Staley

Supervisor

▪  Danny Kreher

▪  Randall Presswood

▪  Randall Viessman

